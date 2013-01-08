Celebrity TV overload

Judy Johnson 8 January 2013
get-the-gloss-celebrity-big-brother

With DOI, CBB and now Splash!, the celebrity TV shows are just a bit OTT writes Judy Johnson

You'd think, given that party season is over and we're all nursing our post-Christmas blues while trying to detox  our way through January, that the TV gods might provide us with some entertainment to make staying indoors more appealing.

But no. Instead of treating us to some top-notch drama to fill that Homeland-shaped hole, they've given us celebrities. And more celebrities. And celebrities who aren't really celebrities anymore but are now celebrities again because they're invading our living rooms and sporting the most fakest of tans we've ever seen (Matt Lapinskas, we're talking to  you).

With Celebrity Big Brother starting last week, viewers gave in to their sofas and watched as countless attention-seekers took to the famous house, including the likes of The X Factor contestant Rylan and Steps' Claire Richards (who was immediately the subject of bitchy tweets commenting on her weight - come on Twitter, where's the sisterhood?). A few days in, here at GTG we’re hoping BB will leave them in there - though if someone could tell Gillian that GTG would like to look like her when we're 57, that'd be great.

Next came Splash!, the weirdest concept for a TV show we have ever come across: Olympic star Tom Daley teaches celebrities how to dive. Then a judging panel which includes Jo Brand - nope, we don't get it either - will score them before viewers vote and the bottom two face a 'Splash!-off', which sadly isn't a contest to see who can splash the other in the eye first. While we're sure it takes guts to don those swimsuits and jump off a plank, we're just not sure that we need to witness comedians and presenters doing exactly that.

Dancing On Ice is of course far more enjoyable - there are sequins, frosty judges and accidents aplenty, but by the time we'd caught up with BB and Splash!, having to see Pamela Anderson skate her way to last place left us feeling cold.

Celebrities, we love you, but there's only so much we can take when it comes to seeing you scantily-clad in your personal-trained best, particularly when we're fighting the chocolate urge that makes up for the lack of mince pies…


You may also like

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Best natural and organic skincare to use during cancer treatment

Joe Wicks' avo and berry breakfast pot recipe

10 things you need to know about endometriosis


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Makeup

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Skin

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Judy Johnson
Skin

Rosehip oil for face that Kate Middleton would approve of

Skin

Great skincare for under £15? Sali Hughes launches an affordable performance range with Revolution Beauty

Explore More