Nailing a cab

Susannah Taylor 4 September 2012
Get%20the%20Gloss_Nailing%20a%20cab

Chanel have launched a fleet of London taxi cabs painted in their signature nail colours. Get in one and head to the Covent Garden store for a free shape and paint, plus a £25 Chanel voucher

As if we weren’t happy enough daubing our nails with Chanel’s new A/W lacquers – just try to choose between Frenzy (a minky pink), Suspicious (a zappy fuchsia) Vertigo (Rouge Noir with Shimmer), or Beige (the ultimate natural) - the world’s chic-est fashion and beauty brand has only gone and beautified 25 London black taxis in the same shades.


What’s more, if you spot one of these nail polish-coloured cabs, hail it and utter the words “Chanel at Covent Garden”, you will be transported, much like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, to their new pop-up beauty haven. This is a beauty junkie’s dream of make-up artists, nail technicians and exclusive products. Once there you can choose from either a free makeover or a shape and paint nail service. Not only that but you’ll receive £25 to spend at the store on the day.

The only downside? How to get home again. There’s no place like Chanel... There’s no place like Chanel... There’s no place like Chanel…

Please note: There are a limited number of offers available and the offer is valid only to those with an invitation (given to you in the Chanel cab by the driver). Non refundable, Non transferable, no cash alternative. All appointments are subject to availability.
This offer is to be redeemed between September 3 - September 17, 2012. The £25 Chanel voucher is only available following a makeover or shape and paint service.


