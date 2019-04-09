Charlotte Tilbury's new Glowgasm collection gives Pillow Talk a run for its money and this is why

When it comes to celebrity makeup artists, Charlotte Tilbury is royalty. She has worked with A-list stars from Naomi Campbell to Kate Moss, Salma Hayek and Blake Lively. By popular demand, her limited edition Pillow Talk collection for eyes, lips and cheeks became permanent, with fans including Amal Clooney and Gwyneth Paltrow publicly declaring their undying love for the suits-everyone Pillow Talk lipstick. And now the queen of glamour is at it again with a new five-piece collection, Glowgasm. It's sexy, to say the least. If you're hoping for that effortless afterglow this spring, right this way. First up are the two Glowgasm Face Palettes in Lovegasm (pictured) and Lightgasm, £60 launching April 18, 2019, with highlighter, blush and bronze. The packaging is gorgeous: a pastel prism rose gold palette. If you're looking for a natural just-returned-from-the-Bahamas glow, then you won't be disappointed (we weren't!).

Next are the Glowgasm Beauty Light Wands, £29 also launching April 18, a follow-up to her Hollywood Beauty Light Wands. These highlighter pens come in three liquid shades: gold (Goldgasm) peach (Peachgasm) and pink (you guessed it, Pinkgasm) that effortlessly slide across your cheekbones giving a soft-focus glow.

The Glowgasm wand is in our view the hero product – we let out an audible gasp once we caught the light and our reflection in the mirror when we applied Goldgasm. If you want to shine on your haters, then this one was created for you. If you prefer a girl-next-door look, we'd pop Peachgasm on the apples of your cheeks and crack a sweet smile.

Jessica tries the Peachgasm Beauty Light Wand Next for your diary: Tilbury's award-winning Collagen Lip Bath, £25 launches May 23, made a triumphant return in an even bigger size and two new blinding shades. You'll be pleased to know that she's kept the lip gloss's heart-shaped applicator that we all love. The formula contains marula oil and marine collagen, which are both having a moment in beauty, as well as peppermint oil for plumping and portulaca (known as the 'kiss-me-quick' plant because it looks like lips) for hydration and firmness.

As for eyes, if you liked Charlotte's Luxury Palette inspired by Hollywood glamazons Gigi Hadid, Gisele Bundchen and Jennifer Aniston then the Dreamgasm Palette, £39 launching May 2, will meet your ethereal summer glow needs. The eyeshadow palette features four shades including a copper bronze and rose-glitter as well as warm rose gold and celestial champagne glitz. We think all skin tones will love it. In case you missed it, two new complementary shades of the cream shadow pots Eyes to Mesmerise, £22 launched April 4th in Star Gold and Rose Gold - and the whole range is now part of Tilbury's permanent collection. Our verdict? Our favourite product has to be the Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand; the Peachgasm shade is a must-have - it hits the light perfectly and is small enough to carry everywhere for top ups throughout the day or night.