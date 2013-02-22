Cheryl Cole: the girl with the dreadful tattoo

Does Cheryl Cole have the worst taste in tattoos EVER?



Never one to shy away from the wayward needle of her tattoo artist - who should quite frankly be reported - Ms Cole (or is it just Cheryl now? We can’t keep up) debuted the latest addition to her throng of terrible tattoos at the opening night of the Girls Aloud Ten Tour – a pair of intricately sketched red roses, taking up around half of the space on her back.



Let’s be honest here, as beautiful as the former X Factor judge is, her taste in tats has been as tumultuous as her love life. Who can forget the barbed wire etched around her thigh, the ill-fated Mrs C tattoo on the back of her neck (surely that must have been a warning sign?), and we’d only just got over her newly acquired tattoo on her buttock which regrettably gives the impression that she’s had a rather embarrassing accident. Pretty sure that wasn't the look she was after.



We think it’s high time for her Girls Aloud bandmates to stage a much-needed intervention to finally convince this gorgeous Geordie to sever her links to ink and step away from the needle for good. So please Cheryl, Promise This. Three words. No. More. Tattoos.