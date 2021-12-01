Christmas gift guide 2021: what our editors and experts are hoping for this year

With December upon us (where has this year gone?) our thoughts have turned to Christmas shopping. Yes, we should be ticking off presents we've bought for our nearest and dearest, but a little dreaming never hurt anyone... Here's what our editors and experts are hoping to find under the tree on the 25th. Victoria Woodhall, GTG editorial director and yoga teacher



Beauty Pie Hot Chocolate and Peppermint Candle, members pay £23.64, typical price £65 "I'm a sucker for a sweet-scented candle and as soon as I heard of this it went straight to the top of my wish list. Made from mineral wax it burns for 60 hours and smells like you've permanently got an After Eight nearby or you're in a fancy cafe in Paris with hot chocolate bubbling away on the stove. Think milk chocolate, peppermint, with a vanilla and cocoa base. If you're not a Beauty Pie member, use our code GTGSENTME for £10 the Beauty Pie Plus annual membership, normally £59." Buy now Sun.Day of London Botanical Body Oil Massage Candle, £75 "This combines body oil and a candle – two of my favourite things, so how could it not be on my wish list this year? It looks amazing too, made in collaboration with artist Ikuko Iwamoto, who creates sculptures that are bang on trend with those silhouette style lines that are everywhere right now. You light the candle, let it melt down, then massage the oils into your skin for the most decadent self-care moment. Don't worry, it's made of jojoba oil, shea butter and mango butter, to name but three, so doesn't harden on your skin like you might expect a candle to." Buy now Fenty Eau De Parfum, £130 "People always talk about how amazing Rihanna smells, so I can only imagine what her first Fenty fragrance is like. I'm thinking rich, sensual and sexy. It has notes of magnolia, white musk and tangerine, with rose, geranium and patchouli in there too. It says it smells different on each wearer which is part of the appeal to me. I always liked her high street scents (Rogue by Rihanna was a favourite of mine) and I imagine this to be a more grown up, high end take. Here's hoping this comes my way on Christmas day." Buy now Taylor Swift Christmas Tree Farm Green Crewneck Jumper, £60 "There is nothing I love more in this world than Taylor Swift and nothing would make me happier than opening this on Christmas Day. It looks soft, comfy and has lyrics from her Christmas song on it. I'd happily wear it all year round." Buy now Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Special Edition in Prussian Blue/Rich Copper, £299.99 "I've been the proud owner of a Dyson Supersonic for over two years and we've been very happy together, but now my head had been turned by this new blue and copper edition and I can't stop thinking about it. The colours look extra glam and would fit right in with my bedroom decor." Buy now Jemma Thompson, GTG Social Media & Design Manager and domestic goddess



Our Place Always Pan, £125 “​​If Le Creuset and Glossier had a lovechild, this would be it - the millennial kitchen staple of 2021. There’s a reason (well numerous) you’ll find it constantly selling out this year, it’s a foodie’s dream. Non-stick, ceramic and designed to replace eight pieces of cookware, it’s a true multi-tasker. It will fry and sauté and even steam your dumpling and flip your pancakes. It even comes with a stylish wooden spoon and spatula! Perfect for Marie Kondoing my kitchen cupboards.” Buy now Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love, £15 “You can’t have new kitchenware without a new recipe book, right? This is the latest book of wonders from the genius chef Yotam Ottolenghi and his team packed with more than 85 new recipes from their test kitchen, from how to create the ultimate creamy hummus to winter warmers and showstopping desserts. The aesthetically pleasing book cover appeals to the designer in me.” Buy now Diptyque Sapin Scented Candle 70g, £33 ​​”Christmas isn't complete until I light a new seasonal candle, and boy does this make me feel festive! Diptyque's limited-edition Sapin (pine) fragrance transports me to a Norwegian forest with its woody notes of an open fire. It's warm, cosy and luxurious, it's the perfect gift for getting a Grinch into the Christmas spirit.” Buy now Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia EDP, 30ml, £55 “When I smelled this on a beauty counter, I couldn't get the scent out of my head. It's joyful, captivating, and puts you or anyone who smells you in a good mood. It uses white gardenia, jasmine and pear blossom to create this positive potion, it’s such a lovely gift for someone who needs a pick-me-up” Buy now Catherine Fulfwood GTG commercial projects manager and fashionista

By Rotation Gift Card, £50, (with 15% of proceeds donated to Shelter) “I absolutely need a fabulous, extra outfit for NYE, whatever I end up doing, but it doesn’t need to be from my wardrobe! On my wish list this year is a voucher to spend at peer-to-peer social fashion rental app By Rotation - better still 15 per cent of all voucher proceeds go to Shelter. I’ve got my eye on a feathery glittery Ganni number that will work equally well whether I’m sipping champagne on the sofa or up til 3am on the espresso martinis.” Buy now Bottega Veneta Airpod Pro Case, £115 “While I’ve popped this on my wishlist it’s definitely something I need sooner rather than later, it’s only a matter of time before my airpods go AWOL. This cute case in the signature quilted Bottega style is light, bright and ever so useful. Plus while a little on the pricier side it definitely won’t break the bank!” Buy now Jo Malone Dining Candles , £50 “I’ve been obsessed with Jo Malone since visiting the shop on a Christmas shopping trip to London to choose my first ‘proper perfume’ when I was at school (a long, long time ago!). These candles are a chic and slightly more budget entry into the brand. Infused with grapefruit, they claim to refresh the air over dinner and lift the spirits. Perfect to dress the table for Christmas day, so ask Santa very nicely if you can open on Christmas Eve…” Buy now Neom Organics Wellbeing Pod Luxe, £129 “The Wellbeing Pod Luxe is the only diffuser that I’ve found that I like the look of, with a bespoke gravure ceramic cover and a sustainably sourced upcycled wooden base it looks pretty chic, and will work in a multitude of rooms. It’s activated at the touch of a remote to create the ultimate calm zone in your home, scenting that space in just minutes and features a breathing mode to help you regulate your breath in moments of stress. After a crazy year, I feel like this is the gift that I’d appreciate the most!” Buy now Galgorm Spa Weekend, From £120 pp “Giving me all ‘The Holiday’ vibes an overnight stay in a spacious Riverside Log Cabin at this Northern Ireland spa is my actual dream, complete with a private hot tub, marshmallow toasting and mulled wine! The facilities at Galgorm are second-to-none and there’s plenty of time to explore the extensive facilities. The sauna with a view and riverside hot tubs are my top tips for a super relaxing stay.”



Buy now Amy Rostas, GTG beauty assistant and Gen Z shopaholic

Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete, £450 "I know, I know - is there anyone who doesn't have this scrawled at the top of their Christmas list – written in capital letters, highlighted then underlined?! But this cult gadget, released this year, is the stuff of dreams for busy mums, in particular. It lets you dry and style your hair in one hit using air rather than extreme heat. Read: a much speedier process and no more frazzling. The result? A soft, long-lasting and effortless-looking wave that'll get me city-ready but not looking over-done at nursery drop-off." Buy now Tiba + Marl Inka Buggy Organiser, £48 "It's a good day when you realise you no longer need to lug around a bulky changing bag every time you step foot outside the house with your child. As any parent will know Tiba + Marl are the last word in mama-cool and, now that my son is 18-months-old, I'm coveting this compact pram organiser to stash away the essentials. It's just big enough to chuck in a bottle (there's even an insulated pocket inside), a couple of nappies, a few of my own essentials and more Ella's Kitchen snacks than aisle eight of Sainsbury's.” Buy now Little Aurelia London Sleep Time Pillow Mist, £15.60 “The gift of sleep tops all the world's gold, frankincense *and* myrrh when you're a new parent and I'm pinning all my hopes on this slumber-enhancing spritz. The brand's main skincare range is a trusted industry favourite and this extra line for little ones boasts lots of clever expert blends, too. In this, there's lavender, chamomile and rose quartz water – all baby-safe and designed to be veiled over their PJs or cot bedding.” Buy now Molton Brown Jubilant Pine and Patchouli Bath and Shower Gel, £24 “With a house move pending for the new year, I'm not asking for anything that'll sit languishing in my bathroom cabinets for too long. But I know I'll get a daily slice of indulgence with this shower gel. I'm yet to try a Molton Brown scent I don't like but this newbie sounds especially lovely for keeping that warm festive feeling going through January.” Buy now NARS Endless Orgasm Mini Set, £38 “A lip-perfecter, in a face-illuminating shade, that can be whacked on sans mirror? And a dinky blusher and brush that will fit just perfectly into said buggy organiser? That's my idea of a Christmas miracle. I know anything from NARS will have me feeling polished and chic in an instant and this kit, housing a pouch, mini brush, Afterglow Lip Balm and Blush in the cult suits-all Orgasm shade is perfectly curated.” Buy now Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor and self-care addict