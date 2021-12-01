Christmas gift guide 2021: what our editors and experts are hoping for this year

With December upon us (where has this year gone?) our thoughts have turned to Christmas shopping. Yes, we should be ticking off presents we've bought for our nearest and dearest, but a little dreaming never hurt anyone... Here's what our editors and experts are hoping to find under the tree on the 25th.
From at-home massage tools to most in-demand pan out there, via luxe candles and underwater headphones, here's what team GTG have on their wish list this year
Theragun Mini, £143.99
"I borrowed one of these addictive muscle massagers from a friend who’d done all the research and told me that the Mini really is good as the larger Theragun models which are twice the price. It’s totally addictive and perfect for any areas of tightness. My butt cheeks never felt better and now I want one of my own.”
Tea and Tonic Golden Milk Inviting Sleep Wellness Tea, £18
"When my kids ask me for pocket-money friendly gift suggestions I always pick a really nice tea, that's s step above my usual and that makes evenings on the sofa with them a real ritual (I make pot for all of us). Tea and Tonic is a natural skincare brand that also does the most divine and highly drinkable teas. I have already finished a caddy of their Ginger and Tumeric Wellness Tea, £18 and have my eye on this sleepy blend."
Hayo'u Clear Quartz Crystal Eye Mask, £109
"Hayou is the genuine article when it comes to Yang Sheng, the Chinese art of self-care using only ethically sourced crystals in its gua sha tools - of which I own every single one! I tried this new and very beautiful cooling eye mask at the new Hayou Gua Sha Facial at Cloud Twelve in London this week. It moulds gently into the contours of your face to relax tired eyes and depuff a post-party face. Incredibly soothing for yoga savasana too.”
Lululemon Take Form Yoga Mat, £108
“I already have one of these gorgoeus sticky mats at home but as a yoga teacher I’m after one for my car too. Unlike many super grippy eco mats, it’s incredibly lightweight and the wave-like textured finish looks peaceful and helps me feel my way to correct alignment. This is definitely my top mat yoga pick of the moment.”
Skin in the Game by Jane Wurwand, £14.50
“I met Dermalogica founder Jane Wurwand recently and was captivated by her story of how she set up the pioneering skincare brand that has helped so many women globally become skincare professionals. When Jane is in the room you feel anything is possible and her new memoir is a lovely story of success against the odds. Perfect for budding entrepreneurs, skincare junkies and anyone looking for an upbeat read. I have already bought this for at least one friend.”
Melanie Macleod, GTG Digital Writer and scent addict
Beauty Pie Hot Chocolate and Peppermint Candle, members pay £23.64, typical price £65
"I'm a sucker for a sweet-scented candle and as soon as I heard of this it went straight to the top of my wish list. Made from mineral wax it burns for 60 hours and smells like you've permanently got an After Eight nearby or you're in a fancy cafe in Paris with hot chocolate bubbling away on the stove. Think milk chocolate, peppermint, with a vanilla and cocoa base. If you're not a Beauty Pie member, use our code GTGSENTME for £10 the Beauty Pie Plus annual membership, normally £59."
Sun.Day of London Botanical Body Oil Massage Candle, £75
"This combines body oil and a candle – two of my favourite things, so how could it not be on my wish list this year? It looks amazing too, made in collaboration with artist Ikuko Iwamoto, who creates sculptures that are bang on trend with those silhouette style lines that are everywhere right now. You light the candle, let it melt down, then massage the oils into your skin for the most decadent self-care moment. Don't worry, it's made of jojoba oil, shea butter and mango butter, to name but three, so doesn't harden on your skin like you might expect a candle to."
Fenty Eau De Parfum, £130
"People always talk about how amazing Rihanna smells, so I can only imagine what her first Fenty fragrance is like. I'm thinking rich, sensual and sexy. It has notes of magnolia, white musk and tangerine, with rose, geranium and patchouli in there too. It says it smells different on each wearer which is part of the appeal to me. I always liked her high street scents (Rogue by Rihanna was a favourite of mine) and I imagine this to be a more grown up, high end take. Here's hoping this comes my way on Christmas day."
Taylor Swift Christmas Tree Farm Green Crewneck Jumper, £60
"There is nothing I love more in this world than Taylor Swift and nothing would make me happier than opening this on Christmas Day. It looks soft, comfy and has lyrics from her Christmas song on it. I'd happily wear it all year round."
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Special Edition in Prussian Blue/Rich Copper, £299.99
"I've been the proud owner of a Dyson Supersonic for over two years and we've been very happy together, but now my head had been turned by this new blue and copper edition and I can't stop thinking about it. The colours look extra glam and would fit right in with my bedroom decor."
Jemma Thompson, GTG Social Media & Design Manager and domestic goddess
Our Place Always Pan, £125
“If Le Creuset and Glossier had a lovechild, this would be it - the millennial kitchen staple of 2021. There’s a reason (well numerous) you’ll find it constantly selling out this year, it’s a foodie’s dream. Non-stick, ceramic and designed to replace eight pieces of cookware, it’s a true multi-tasker. It will fry and sauté and even steam your dumpling and flip your pancakes. It even comes with a stylish wooden spoon and spatula! Perfect for Marie Kondoing my kitchen cupboards.”
Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love, £15
“You can’t have new kitchenware without a new recipe book, right? This is the latest book of wonders from the genius chef Yotam Ottolenghi and his team packed with more than 85 new recipes from their test kitchen, from how to create the ultimate creamy hummus to winter warmers and showstopping desserts. The aesthetically pleasing book cover appeals to the designer in me.”
Diptyque Sapin Scented Candle 70g, £33
”Christmas isn't complete until I light a new seasonal candle, and boy does this make me feel festive! Diptyque's limited-edition Sapin (pine) fragrance transports me to a Norwegian forest with its woody notes of an open fire. It's warm, cosy and luxurious, it's the perfect gift for getting a Grinch into the Christmas spirit.”
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia EDP, 30ml, £55
“When I smelled this on a beauty counter, I couldn't get the scent out of my head. It's joyful, captivating, and puts you or anyone who smells you in a good mood. It uses white gardenia, jasmine and pear blossom to create this positive potion, it’s such a lovely gift for someone who needs a pick-me-up”
Catherine Fulfwood GTG commercial projects manager and fashionista
By Rotation Gift Card, £50, (with 15% of proceeds donated to Shelter)
“I absolutely need a fabulous, extra outfit for NYE, whatever I end up doing, but it doesn’t need to be from my wardrobe! On my wish list this year is a voucher to spend at peer-to-peer social fashion rental app By Rotation - better still 15 per cent of all voucher proceeds go to Shelter. I’ve got my eye on a feathery glittery Ganni number that will work equally well whether I’m sipping champagne on the sofa or up til 3am on the espresso martinis.”
Bottega Veneta Airpod Pro Case, £115
“While I’ve popped this on my wishlist it’s definitely something I need sooner rather than later, it’s only a matter of time before my airpods go AWOL. This cute case in the signature quilted Bottega style is light, bright and ever so useful. Plus while a little on the pricier side it definitely won’t break the bank!”
Jo Malone Dining Candles , £50
“I’ve been obsessed with Jo Malone since visiting the shop on a Christmas shopping trip to London to choose my first ‘proper perfume’ when I was at school (a long, long time ago!). These candles are a chic and slightly more budget entry into the brand. Infused with grapefruit, they claim to refresh the air over dinner and lift the spirits. Perfect to dress the table for Christmas day, so ask Santa very nicely if you can open on Christmas Eve…”
Neom Organics Wellbeing Pod Luxe, £129
“The Wellbeing Pod Luxe is the only diffuser that I’ve found that I like the look of, with a bespoke gravure ceramic cover and a sustainably sourced upcycled wooden base it looks pretty chic, and will work in a multitude of rooms. It’s activated at the touch of a remote to create the ultimate calm zone in your home, scenting that space in just minutes and features a breathing mode to help you regulate your breath in moments of stress. After a crazy year, I feel like this is the gift that I’d appreciate the most!”
Galgorm Spa Weekend, From £120 pp
“Giving me all ‘The Holiday’ vibes an overnight stay in a spacious Riverside Log Cabin at this Northern Ireland spa is my actual dream, complete with a private hot tub, marshmallow toasting and mulled wine! The facilities at Galgorm are second-to-none and there’s plenty of time to explore the extensive facilities. The sauna with a view and riverside hot tubs are my top tips for a super relaxing stay.”
Amy Rostas, GTG beauty assistant and Gen Z shopaholic
Sol de Janeiro Biggie Biggie Bum Bum Holiday 2021, £77
“Sol’s Brazilian Bum Bum cream is one of my must-haves. It's always on my Christmas and birthday lists, I go through it so quickly I sometimes have to buy one in between. This stuff honestly is like butter, not greasy and smells amazing. The fact this one is twice the size of the normal one is a no-brainer. I need this in my life (please)!”
Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 Perfume, £72
“I have wanted to try this cult unisex perfume for years - you can’t really smell it on yourself it’s so subtle, but it’s one that others stop you in the street and ask what you are wearing. It is said to smell different on everyone and is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year with a special edition bottle. After smelling it on a few of my friends years ago it has always been on my mind. I love switching up my perfumes as it lets me have a different persona each day! I’m hoping this will make me feel like a true professional when out and about!”
Ugg Fluff Yeah Panther Print Slide Slippers (stormy grey) , £110
“Is there anything more Christmassy than a new pair of fluffy slippers? They just scream cosying up in front of the fire with a hot chocolate and watching Love Actually on Christmas Day. These panther print slides are just really cool and funky, which is perfect for me to look stylish in my home, for all the world to see (mainly my dog Bailey!)”
Renné jewellery, Scroll Initial Choker Necklace, £155
“Would I be a true Gen Z if I didn’t want a choker for Christmas! This is an understated one with a link chain and an initial pendant just in case I forget my own name! I saw this on my best friend a year ago and have been obsessed. Renne is a small mother-daughter brand that handcrafts gorgeous pieces in Darlington."
Casetify x The M Jewelers Personalised Leather Phone case, £38
“I have been in need of a cool phone case for months but I am so indecisive. Cool, bright and wacky? Or luxe and sophisticated? This Christmas I’m going for the latter. Casetify’s collaboration with cool NYC brand M Jewelers is so simple and sleek. It comes with eight characters for personalisation in three fonts (and five emojis) plus it’s leather. Grown-up, but not too much.”
Amber Voller, GTG writer and new mum
Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete, £450
"I know, I know - is there anyone who doesn't have this scrawled at the top of their Christmas list – written in capital letters, highlighted then underlined?! But this cult gadget, released this year, is the stuff of dreams for busy mums, in particular. It lets you dry and style your hair in one hit using air rather than extreme heat. Read: a much speedier process and no more frazzling. The result? A soft, long-lasting and effortless-looking wave that'll get me city-ready but not looking over-done at nursery drop-off."
Tiba + Marl Inka Buggy Organiser, £48
"It's a good day when you realise you no longer need to lug around a bulky changing bag every time you step foot outside the house with your child. As any parent will know Tiba + Marl are the last word in mama-cool and, now that my son is 18-months-old, I'm coveting this compact pram organiser to stash away the essentials. It's just big enough to chuck in a bottle (there's even an insulated pocket inside), a couple of nappies, a few of my own essentials and more Ella's Kitchen snacks than aisle eight of Sainsbury's.”
Little Aurelia London Sleep Time Pillow Mist, £15.60
“The gift of sleep tops all the world's gold, frankincense *and* myrrh when you're a new parent and I'm pinning all my hopes on this slumber-enhancing spritz. The brand's main skincare range is a trusted industry favourite and this extra line for little ones boasts lots of clever expert blends, too. In this, there's lavender, chamomile and rose quartz water – all baby-safe and designed to be veiled over their PJs or cot bedding.”
Molton Brown Jubilant Pine and Patchouli Bath and Shower Gel, £24
“With a house move pending for the new year, I'm not asking for anything that'll sit languishing in my bathroom cabinets for too long. But I know I'll get a daily slice of indulgence with this shower gel. I'm yet to try a Molton Brown scent I don't like but this newbie sounds especially lovely for keeping that warm festive feeling going through January.”
NARS Endless Orgasm Mini Set, £38
“A lip-perfecter, in a face-illuminating shade, that can be whacked on sans mirror? And a dinky blusher and brush that will fit just perfectly into said buggy organiser? That's my idea of a Christmas miracle. I know anything from NARS will have me feeling polished and chic in an instant and this kit, housing a pouch, mini brush, Afterglow Lip Balm and Blush in the cult suits-all Orgasm shade is perfectly curated.”
Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor and self-care addict
Plumo High Fell Rollneck, £169
"Crispy cold walks in the woods followed by nights by the fire is the only way to do Christmas in my mind. So for me, everything about the festive period needs to feel just like a big 'ole hug. Plumo's exquisite burgundy roll-neck, made from ultrasoft yarn and designed to keep you warm while looking stylish, is definitely on my list. Oversized, to hide my addiction to mince pies. A mix of yak and lambswool to create the softest touch."
Aromatherapy Associates Moments to Treasure, £225
“Long nights mean only one thing, long baths, preferably followed by a deeply nourishing self-care ritual. And who better to turn to but Aromatherapy Associates, who have released the ultimate Christmas pamper parcel, filled to the brim with 20 of their most delicious wellbeing heroes. A vast range of therapeutic essential oil blends infused into bath and shower oils, a body butter, a candle, a deep muscle gel, and their relaxing sleep mist. This luxurious treasure trove is sure to relax the mind, body and Christmas spirit.”
Coco de Mer Pleasure Pleasure No.2 The Dual Vibrator toy, £145
"Self-love is, really, the greatest gift of all. From the most decadent self-love advocates out there, Coco de Mer, I present their new and exclusive Pleasure Collection. This range of luxury toys hits the market in celebration of their 20th anniversary. Each toy (there are five) is crafted from soft, body-safe silicone and designed to be entirely waterproof. Not only tactile to the touch but ever so pleasing on the eye, each toy is crafted in the traditional Coco de Mer black and gold and comes with its very own travel case, so you can take it wherever you go. The home of female pleasure is most definitely living up to its name, and I am in full support."
Peep Club Limited Edition Festive Kit, £80
“After almost two years staring at a computer screen, my baby blues are exhausted, strained, and are carrying enormous suitcases into the yuletide holiday. So, dear Santa, I would like to give them some love and attention. Peep Club's festive kit will most certainly be able to help me out. The LED technology works, in combination, with gentle massage and a warm compress to help reduce puffiness and firm the whole eye area by boosting the production of collagen and elastin. This magical eye wand and cooling coconut balm combination is pure heaven and just what all end-of-year eyes are craving”
Rob Hobson - Nutritionist and Get The Gloss contributor
Underwater headphones Sony NW-WS623 4 GB Waterproof Walkman MP3 Player with Bluetooth
"I’m desperate for these to wear in the pool to help make a training session more interesting. They have both MP3 for your playlists and Bluetooth - you can wear them for other sports too"
Beauty Pie Plantastic Micro Peeling Super Drops, £12.40 and Uber Youth Multi Peptide Collagen Sheet mask,£6.50
"I am a big fan of Beauty Pie products. I’m also not getting any younger so like to invest something that might make a difference to my skin and my Beauty Pie membership makes it super affordable. These two products are some of my favourites. It’s lovely to receive something to pamper yourself with at Xmas. If you are not a member of Beauty Pie? Sign up with our code GTGSENTME and get £10 off the Beauty Pie Plus annual membership, normally £59."
Tom Dixon Air Scented Candle , £148
"This large 1kg multi-wick candle is my favourite of all time. I always appreciate a candle as a gift and I would advise anyone who is unsure of what to buy someone to go down the route. This scent is seriously moreish and quite intoxicating."
Pol Roger Brust Reserve NV Champagne, £57.71
“I’m not too shy to say I love a bit of bubbly and this is my absolute favourite - bloody gorgeous gift box too!"
