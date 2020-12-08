Christmas Gift Guides

Make your Christmas extra Glossy this year with our edit of the best Christmas gift ideas, party season looks and giveaways
Makeup
Makeup artist Hannah Martin conjures up a festive face in 7 minutes
16 December 2021 Amber Voller
Makeup
The 10 minute eye and lip makeup look you need to try for party season
19 November 2021 Cher Webb
Beauty
Glossier has just launched its first candle featuring its famous Body Hero scent
9 November 2021 Amber Voller
Wellbeing
Books of 2020: the health and wellbeing reads that got us through
8 December 2020 Melanie Macleod
