The ultimate gift guide: fashionistas

NARS Andy Warhol Eyeshadow Palettes £39.50, www.narscosmetics.co.uk These three striking eyeshadow palettes based on Andy Warhol’s 1967 Self Portrait combine great colours and intense pigments for party-perfect eyes. Look out for the classic quotes from the man himself on the mirrors, such as “I believe in low lights and trick mirrors.”

Lip Tar by Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics £11.50, www.cultbeauty.co.uk

The perfect fusion of lipstick and lip gloss, these non-sticky, vegan-friendly, intensely-coloured lacquers are an essential for every party girl’s handbag. We also love the cheeky names (“Trollop” and “Psycho” are our faves).

Anya Hindmarch Nails make-up bag £125, www.anyahindmarch.com

This statement make-up bag is the perfect dressing table accessory with plenty of room for plenty of potions and handy elasticated compartments for nail varnishes, it’s certainly on our wish-list.

Dolce & Gabbana Animalier Glow Bronzing Powder £40, www.harrods.com

A stunning limited-edition bronzer, inspired by Dolce & Gabbana’s trademark leopard print, it’s actually more wearable than it looks. It brings a touch of sunshine to cold winter cheeks.

Andrea Garland La Renarde ring £36, www.andreagarland.co.uk

This vintage-inspired ring by designer Andrea Garland has a secret compartment containing an aromatherapy lip balm. Very Fantastic Mr Fox so the perfect stocking filler for vintage lovers or quirky fashionistas.

Kérastase Paris Elixir Ultime Limited Edition by Jade Jagger £34.50, 0800 316 4400

Kérastase’s cult hair oil, Elixir Ultime gets a makeover courtesy of designer and Rock-royalty heiress, Jade Jagger. Adorned with gold and red lips (of course), this limited edition of the miracle oil is a one-stop shop for partied-out hair.

YSL Pure Chromatics Collector Palette £39.50, www.yslbeauty.co.uk

Inspired by the Northern lights, this collector’s edition of eyeshadow colours can be used wet or dry to create a variety of different looks. It also comes in a gorgeous sequin pouch that you’ll want to keep.

Aromatherapy Associates and Roland Mouret Final Finish Body Serum £45, www.aromatherapyassociates.com

This luxurious body serum is the creation of the recent collaboration between influential designer Roland Mouret and Aromatherapy Associates. Containing jasmine, neroli, vetivert and geranium, it's the perfect finishing touch for legs, arms and décolletage.

Dolce & Gabbana Intenseyes mascara £25, www.harrods.com

It’s not often that we would describe a mascara as "sexy", but it sums up this lacy little number. The advertising campaign features the voluptuous Monica Bellucci, it contains ultramarine pigments to build a deep black intensity and a brush especially designed to separate and define. The result? Full-blown glamour lashes.

Kiehl’s and Kenny Scharf Crème de Corps £44, www.kiehls.co.uk

Kiehl’s have teamed up with Pop Surrealist Kenny Scharf, to reinvent its classic Crème de Corps Collection, with all of the proceeds donated to more than 40 children’s causes around the world. Containing skin nourishing beta-carotene, squalane and hydrating oils, this cult body lotion softens and moisturises the driest of skin. The vividly coloured bottle will add a psychedelic vibe to the most boring of bathroom shelves.

Tom Ford 16-piece Nail Lacquer Collection £400, available at the beauty counter in Harrods, Harvey Nichols and Selfridges

We envy the lucky girl who finds this lustworthy collection of nail polishes under the tree this Christmas. The ultimate beauty Christmas present for Tom Ford fans who can even customise the shades to include their favourites. We are in love.