Clutch bag beauty must-haves

The Micro Iron by Cloud Nine

£54.95, www.cloudninehair.com/irons/the-cloud-nine-micro-iron



Perfect for transitioning from office drab to night-time glam, these pint-sized hair saviours are an essential in any girl’s frizz-fighting artillery.

Anya Hindmarch Balthasar Flat Clutch

£395, www.anyahindmarch.com



This gorgeous clutch’s crinkle leather design is inspired by sweet wrappers and has a Christmas bauble attached to the zip too. Who needs a man with this highly enviable piece of eye candy hanging off your arm?

Bobbi Brown Atomic Pink Lip & Eye Palette

£36, www.bobbibrown.co.uk



This slick, portable make-up palette filled with a selection of daring yet wearable colours will fit seamlessly into the teeniest of party handbags. We especially love the super-cute mini Lip Gloss that clicks right into the compact.

Bourjois Délice de Soleil Bronzing Powder for Face and Body

£8.99, www.boots.com



For a glow-on-the-go, this quick-drying, no need to rub in powder mist provides an even, natural tan when time is of the essence.

Soap & Glory Supercat Liquid Black Eyeliner Pen

£6, www.boots.com



Perfect a flawless feline flick with this easy-to-use, intensely-coloured eye pen. The must-have accessory for any LBD.

Clinique Quick Blush in Berry On Time

£22, www.clinique.co.uk



Achieve a picture-perfect flush with this handy little blush and pre-loaded brush combo which disperses just the right amount of rouge to get party-ready pronto.

MAC Half Lash Curler

£12.50, www.maccosmetics.co.uk



Small enough to reach the more fiddly lashes in the inner corners of the eye, these wonder-curlers give the illusion of fresh, wide-awake eyes, no matter how long into the night you party.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Roll On Eau de Parfum & Lip Gloss

£19.50, available in store at Selfridges and Harvey Nichols



All hail the genius behind this multi-tasking, double-ended back of the cab party prep solution. At one end lies a perfume roll-on containing Viktor & Rolf’s signature floral fragrance, Flowerbomb. The other, a delicate pink lip gloss. Divine.

Revlon PhotoReady Eye Primer & Brightener

£9.99 www.boots.com



Apply this miracle pen to eyes or anywhere else on the face in need of a bit of revivifying to smooth and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Ideal for any girl burning the candle at both ends this party season.

Butter London Jack The Lad Nail Lacquer

£9, www.butterlondon.com



Go for Christmas tree-inspired nails this festive period with this moss green nail polish with gold and turquoise glitter particles. A great way to add a festive finish to any party outfit.

Estee Lauder Pure Color Long Lasting Lipstick in Raspberry Shimmer

£19.50, www.esteelauder.co.uk



Long-lasting, fantastically intense and moisturising too, this treat for the lips will get any party pout noticed under the mistletoe.

YSL Ombres Duolumières Eye Shadow Duo 25

£30, www.houseoffraser.co.uk

Venture out of your comfort zone by experimenting with these wickedly vivid colours in this contrasting colour duo. Perfect for those looking to have a bit of fun with their look this party season.