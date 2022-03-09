Clutch bag beauty must-haves

Ayesha Muttucumaru 10 December 2012
get-the-gloss-party-clutch-2
Still life by Ian Skelton

Struggling to fit all your beauty essentials into your handbag this festive season? Don't fret - here’s our edit of the most covetable, compact beauty buys that no party girl should leave the house without.

The Micro Iron by Cloud Nine

£54.95, www.cloudninehair.com/irons/the-cloud-nine-micro-iron

Perfect for transitioning from office drab to night-time glam, these pint-sized hair saviours are an essential in any girl’s frizz-fighting artillery.

Anya Hindmarch Balthasar Flat Clutch

£395, www.anyahindmarch.com

This gorgeous clutch’s crinkle leather design is inspired by sweet wrappers and has a Christmas bauble attached to the zip too. Who needs a man with this highly enviable piece of eye candy hanging off your arm?

Bobbi Brown Atomic Pink Lip & Eye Palette

£36, www.bobbibrown.co.uk

This slick, portable make-up palette filled with a selection of daring yet wearable colours will fit seamlessly into the teeniest of party handbags. We especially love the super-cute mini Lip Gloss that clicks right into the compact.

Bourjois Délice de Soleil Bronzing Powder for Face and Body

£8.99, www.boots.com

For a glow-on-the-go, this quick-drying, no need to rub in powder mist provides an even, natural tan when time is of the essence.

Soap & Glory Supercat Liquid Black Eyeliner Pen

£6, www.boots.com

Perfect a flawless feline flick with this easy-to-use, intensely-coloured eye pen. The must-have accessory for any LBD.

Clinique Quick Blush in Berry On Time

£22, www.clinique.co.uk

Achieve a picture-perfect flush with this handy little blush and pre-loaded brush combo which disperses just the right amount of rouge to get party-ready pronto.

MAC Half Lash Curler

£12.50, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Small enough to reach the more fiddly lashes in the inner corners of the eye, these wonder-curlers give the illusion of fresh, wide-awake eyes, no matter how long into the night you party.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Roll On Eau de Parfum & Lip Gloss

£19.50, available in store at Selfridges and Harvey Nichols

All hail the genius behind this multi-tasking, double-ended back of the cab party prep solution. At one end lies a perfume roll-on containing Viktor & Rolf’s signature floral fragrance, Flowerbomb. The other, a delicate pink lip gloss. Divine.

Revlon PhotoReady Eye Primer & Brightener

£9.99 www.boots.com

Apply this miracle pen to eyes or anywhere else on the face in need of a bit of revivifying to smooth and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Ideal for any girl burning the candle at both ends this party season.

Butter London Jack The Lad Nail Lacquer

£9, www.butterlondon.com

Go for Christmas tree-inspired nails this festive period with this moss green nail polish with gold and turquoise glitter particles. A great way to add a festive finish to any party outfit.

Estee Lauder Pure Color Long Lasting Lipstick in Raspberry Shimmer

£19.50, www.esteelauder.co.uk

Long-lasting, fantastically intense and moisturising too, this treat for the lips will get any party pout noticed under the mistletoe.

YSL Ombres Duolumières Eye Shadow Duo 25

£30, www.houseoffraser.co.uk

Venture out of your comfort zone by experimenting with these wickedly vivid colours in this contrasting colour duo. Perfect for those looking to have a bit of fun with their look this party season.


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Hair

Is Veganuary wrecking your hair?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Mind

The Christmas self-care tips that mental health experts swear by to keep festive blues at bay

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Nutrition

The expert's guide to how to beat the Christmas bloat

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Who

Hair mousse is your BFF for voluminous, thick-looking hair and defined curls

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Fitness

Why autumn is the perfect time to take up running

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Who

Rose brown: how to get this autumn-perfect hair colour

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Nutrition

Ab fab foods: 8 lunch ingredients to burn belly fat

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Skin

Will using a face oil make your breakouts better or worse?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Explore More