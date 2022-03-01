Amelia Freer FdSc, Dip ION, mBANT is an experienced nutritional therapist. Graduating from the Institute of Optimum Nutrition in 2007 with a four year diploma in Nutritional Therapy, she has furthered her education with leading professional bodies, including the Institute for Functional Medicine.

She continues to seek out ongoing professional development and hands-on experience. Amelia takes a scientific and holistic approach with clients and is vehemently against fad diets and exaggerated food marketing hype.

The author of three bestselling books, she is also a regular contributor to mainstream media (including many articles here at Get The Gloss) and has extended her reach with public speaking events and engagements.

Being a country girl at heart, Amelia divides her time between her busy practice in London and her home in Wiltshire, where you will mostly find her pottering in the vegetable garden. She regularly shares musings about her life in the countryside, including news of her two 'fur babies', Teddy the cocker spaniel and Mabel the whippet, which has proven to be tremendously popular with social media and blog followers. If not in the garden, you'll find her in the kitchen, cooking up simple, delicious dishes to help others.

