Anna Hunter

At the age of five Anna moved from Blighty to live in an extinct volcano on New Zealand's South Island, so she's not afraid of GTG HQ's slightly out of the way location underneath the West Way.

She returned to the UK to finish her schooling and then completed a degree in French and Spanish at the University of St Andrews. It’s fair to say she's got a serious case of wanderlust and loves a chance to chat in French, Spanish and indeed her slightly strange approximation of a Kiwi accent.

Travel and language lit her fire and she interned at Bolivian Express and Quintessentially Travel before finding her beauty niche at InStyle magazine. The beauty cupboard had her at hello, and she's since migrated to Get The Gloss as Senior Features Writer.

Anna is also GTG's resident Make-Up Maniac and has won a nice clutch of awards in the past year ( The Jasmine Awards Best Digital Fragrance Experience 2016 - Winner, Fashion and Beauty Monitor Best Online Beauty Journalist 2016 - Highly Commended).