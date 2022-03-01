Anna-Marie Solowij is an award-winning beauty journalist with more than 25 years experience. She has written for the majority of magazines and newspapers but began her career at Marie Claire in 1988. With six years at ELLE and six years at Vogue, with a stint in between as editor of Harvey Nichols magazine, Anna-Marie now writes for the Financial Times How to Spend It and is a contributing editor at The Gentlewoman when she’s not busy being co-founder of BeautyMART.