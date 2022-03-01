Ayesha Muttucumaru

A fan of eyeliners and one-liners, a career in beauty journalism seemed inevitable for Ayesha. Her path wasn’t without its detours though. She originally planned on becoming a divorce lawyer, but decided to amicably part ways with that particular objective in her mid-twenties. It was a good decision all round and we're happy to report that both are better for it as a result.

Rather than referencing case law these days, Ayesha can be found writing about all things cosmetics, hair and self-care in her role as Senior Features Writer for Get The Gloss. As well as her daily features, she writes a monthly hair column called ‘Who, What, Hair’ (which combines her love of puns and buns perfectly), in addition to a column exploring the new and exciting options that are now available for women of darker skin tones called ‘Not Fair’ . She’s also been shortlisted for a number of awards over the years - twice for Best Online Beauty Journalist at the Johnson and Johnson Journalism Awards and most recently, Best Digital at the Jasmine Awards. It seems swapping law for lipstick has been worth it (thank goodness!).