Hannah Rochell was fashion editor of Camden’s Who’s Jack magazine before joining The Times as a writer and stylist in 2007. She previously worked in television (both as a production accountant and a regular extra in TV football drama Dream Team), then retrained to work in the world of fashion and beauty at the ripe old age of 29. Hannah also regularly edits fashion and beauty supplements for online retailer BrandAlley.

Hannah writes a blog about flat shoes, En Brogue , and spends as much free time as she can on the Isle of Wight, believing that fresh air and relaxation is the best way to achieve a good complexion.