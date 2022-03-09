Charlotte Sinclair is a freelance journalist and contributing editor to British Vogue. Aged twenty-two, Charlotte won Vogue's Talent Contest and has worked for the magazine ever since, writing on a seemingly random variety of subjects including Hollywood actresses, healthy eating, fertility, popcorn, supermodels and fashion designers gone bad. Last year she published Vogue On: Christian Dior (not a fashion designer gone bad).

Charlotte also writes on fashion, travel and the arts for the FT, How to Spend It, Australian Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. The latter means she's been running on every continent - apart from Antarctica, obviously. When not locked behind a laptop, Charlotte is a wannabe surfer (warm water only), regular runner and Pilates-er, who loves a boutique fitness class and is a sucker for a new exercise trend and the fresh, beautiful hope of new work out kit .

In her Adrenalista column she gets to the new London fitness spots first - telling us first hand about Barry's Bootcamp and Pscycle .