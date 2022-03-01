Christa D’Souza is a mother, contributor to British Vogue and not a very good cook. She cut her teeth at Vanity Fair in New York in the 90s and has since written for The Sunday Times, The Times, The New York Times, The Telegraph, The Guardian, W magazine, you name it...

Fake bosoms, nudity, food neuroses, cancer, wanking, poo; there's not much she hasn’t written about in her 22 year career as a features journalist.

For Get The Gloss she has the tough challenge of meeting her favourite brands , dragging herself to the Ritz Spa , and finding low calorie champagne in her column, How The Other Half Live .

She lives in West London with her partner of 17 years and their two sons. The family dog sadly died but they do have, in its stead, a royal python, a ghekko and two tree frogs. Her life motto? ‘Dance like no one is watching and eat like everyone IS.’