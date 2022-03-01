Emma Gunavardhana

For 10 years Emma reported from the front line of fast-paced, micro-trend beauty for OK! magazine. Since escaping the weird and wonderfully Z-list world of 'slebs', Emma has upgraded her targets to rather more influential and fabulous heights.

Whether that's touring with Cheryl Cole writing her private L'Oreal beauty blog, social networking for Lancome at the BAFTAs or delivering exclusive beauty news at luxury e-zine NeverUnderdressed.com, the past 18 months have launched Emma as one of the UK's most eagle-eyed beauty trend experts.