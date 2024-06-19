Florence Scordoulis

Florence is a Contributing Editor at Get The Gloss. In addition to reviewing the latest curly hair tamers and other exciting new skincare, beauty and pampering launches, she enjoys writing about health and well-being for young women.

As a freelance journalist focussing on LGBTQ+ experiences, women's lifestyle, travel and interviewing, she has written features for newspapers and magazines including The Guardian, The I paper, The Daily Mail (Travel and Femail) and Saga. Previously, she worked for a women's lifestyle magazine at The Daily Mail for six years, most recently as an Assistant Editor. And, she studied history at The University of Cambridge, specialising in gender studies.

She is obsessed with solo travelling (and has been known to take herself off for months of remote working by the beach) but lives in London, so makes do with cold water swims at her local lido, feel-good dance classes and anti-socially long baths, which are usually the highlight of her week.