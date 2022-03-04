Grace Dent

Panel show regular and columnist Grace Dent is finally getting her fitness on and from sport bras to push ups in the park she's sharing it with Get The Gloss...

About Grace Dent

Comedic columnist Grace Dent shares her wit both on screen and in print, as an author and broadcaster whose opinion counts. With two regular columns for The Independent and her column Grace & Flavour in which she rates restaurants for the London Evening Standard, Grace is an authority when it comes to forming a stance on anything from steak to sitcoms. Get The Gloss is currently putting her through her paces and following her fitness journey in her column, Just An Everyday Athlete, from her initial breakthrough  to a bouncing journey through the best sports bras  and a realisation that exercise is worth getting up early for .

Follow her on Twitter  - she's genius funny, you'll enjoy it we promise.

