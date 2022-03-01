Hannah Betts

Hannah – friends call her Betts – started life as a (very) junior academic, researching into, among other things, Renaissance ideals of beauty. Seeking to cast her pearls before more swine, she left the dreaming spires and hotfooted it to the Street of Shame.



In her nine years at The Times, she wrote and edited in a number of guises from op-ed columnist and deputy chief leader writer to the paper’s first sex columnist. She now writes freelance for the paper and the Telegraph among others, and here opens up her virtual boudoir for readers of Get the Gloss.