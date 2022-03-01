Hattie is a Confidence and Emotional Intelligence Coach, Master NLP Practitioner and True-Self Advocate not to mention our very own advice columnist – The Shame Changer.
About Hattie Sloggett
With a love of storytelling and not one to shy away from the truth Hattie’s pieces are raw, real, and funny with a touch of sass for good measure. As an ex-professional makeup artist, she uses her extensive knowledge of beauty and skincare to give an expert’s view on the products that we know and love. As an ex-professional party girl, she uses her extensive knowledge of drug addiction, alcoholism and living in-authentically to give an expert’s view on all things mind, body and soul wellbeing.
A woman of many talents, when she is not hammering a keyboard for Get The Gloss she is running her private coaching business, working with those in the media industry, who more often than not end up taking on a ‘character’ and losing touch with their true selves. Hattie’s mission is to help others confidently step into their truest, most authentic selves because 'confidence leads to greatness’.