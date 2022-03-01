Hilly Janes has a wealth of experience as a health and lifestyle editor and writer on national quality newspapers and magazines. She launched and edited The Times's multi award-winning Body&Soul supplement, for which she was named Health Editor of the Year in 2008 by the Medical Journalists' Association. Her book Latte or Cappuccino, 125 Decisions That Will Change Your Life is available as an ebook and will be published in paperback January 2013. She lives in London with her two teenage children.

