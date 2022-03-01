Columnist and interviewer Imogen Edwards-Jones is best known as the author of Hotel Babylon, a novel that became a BBC TV series starring Nigel Harman and spawned sequels including Fashion Babylon, Pop Babylon and Hospital Babylon. She wrote "Shall I Be a Mother?", a popular Daily Telegraph column about IVF, and has also worked for The Independent and Arena. She has admitted to a Wonderbra addiction, but now it is all Going South.