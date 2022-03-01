Judy Johnson

A health and beauty writer with an experimental streak, Judy grew up in a girly household where no beauty stone was left unturned, from over-tweezing brows to testing out every white eyeshadow available (she claims it used to be cool).

With a passion for writing on one hand and 10 shades of eyeliner in the other, Judy headed to London to study journalism before discovering a newfound love for the web. Now a Twitter addict, social networking butterfly and beauty buff with a weakness for pretty packaging, she plans to learn all the tricks of the trade in the hope of one day nailing the perfect beauty regime and finding the definitive answer to looking after sensitive skin .

Shortly after throwing her graduation hat in the air Judy went on to be Site Editor at Wahanda (now Treatwell), where HTML became a part of daily life and beauty products took over her bedroom, as well as freelancing on the side for Expert Beauty magazine. Once she'd worked her magic there Judy popped on her start-up hat for the second time and joined Get The Gloss as Digital Editor to edit, write, and translate conversations with the tech team. She's since been shortlisted for many awards and won Best Online Beauty Journalist at the Johnson and Johnson Journalism Awards in 2017 for her Sense and Sensitivity column, Chemo skin, cancer and skincare.