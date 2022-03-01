Kay Montano began her career in make-up at just 16 years old. She has since worked with the world's most beautiful models, celebrities and leading photographers including Helmet Newton, Steven Meisel, Bruce Weber and Mario Testino.

Having travelled all over the world with her job (she lived between New York and London for 10 years) she is now based in north west London, and when she's not cooking up beautiful ideas for Get the Gloss, she divides her time between making up her favourite red carpet celebrities, prestigious fashion editorial work and writing for her new blog .