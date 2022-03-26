Kinvara Balfour is a writer, adviser and trendhawk, regarded as a leading authority on what's hot (and what's not) in the world of fashion, beauty and popular culture.

Kinvara began her career working in London and New York for fashion designers Norman Hartnell, Tomasz Starzewski and Vivienne Westwood before joining the Saturday Telegraph Magazine as Style & Beauty Editor. She was then appointed London Editor (and, later, International Editor) for the daily email phenomenon DailyCandy.com: a cult hit in USA, this was DailyCandy's first and only international edition and Kinvara launched it to mass acclaim. After DailyCandy.com was bought by a US media giant, Kinvara was summoned to Hollywood to discuss two fashion-related film/TV projects. She is still there.

Discussions have progressed to actual possibilities; she currently spends her time travelling between London, Paris, New York and LA in order to ensure these possibilities become realities. She has every confidence they will – if the jet lag doesn’t kill her first.