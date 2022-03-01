Beauty
Beauty Reviews
Skincare
Makeup
Hair
Beauty Videos
Wellness
Nutrition
Fitness
Mental Health
5:2 Diet
Recipes
Videos
Sex & Gynae
Pregnancy
Experts
Find an expert
Events
Awards
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Columnists and Writers
Laura Fantacci
Laura Fantacci
Fashion editor and founder of Wearing It Today Laura Fantacci is our resident catwalk queen
www.wearingittoday.co.uk
Twitter
About Laura Fantacci
Featured Articles
article
Fashion High Five: 5 best sale buys
article
Fashion High Five: The top 5 clutch bags for party season
article
Fashion High Five: How to find a party dress for any occasion
Explore More