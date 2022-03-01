Born in the cradle of fashion, Marissa Montgomery has inherited her parents’ penchant for all things sartorial. Her father, legendary photographer David Montgomery, opened her eyes to the industry at a very early age, as did Marissa’s very own flourishing lingerie business Pussy Glamore which she launched to huge commercial success whilst still studying for her degree in English and Drama at the University of London. Marissa has since relocated to the dazzling lights of NYC, where she now displays her confident, dynamic yet approachable personality through her work as the star presenter of Nylon TV.



To date, Marissa’s promising career as a fashion news personality has seen her interview a wide array of industry luminaries from designers Zac Posen and Pamela Love, to supermodels Cara Delevigne, Erin O’Connor and A-list Hollywood stars such as Adrien Brody and Christina Ricci, to name but a few. Marissa was also recently invited to co-host America’s Next Top Model in her capacity as a noted fashion insider and has additionally graced the pages of leading style titles internationally such as British Vogue, Sunday Times Style, Nylon, ELLE Japan and more.



Pussy Glamore was the vehicle through which rising star Marissa scaled the ranks, when she transformed her childhood hobby of creating one off pieces of lingerie into a thriving business. Marissa juggled her career in between her studies, while creating a line to celebrate the feminine form for the ultra sensuous, stylish and sophisticated girl.



Pussy Glamore’s UK stockists still included Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Figleaves and Topshop and fans of the baby brand included Lizzie Jagger, Sienna Miller, Brooke Shields and Courtney Love.

To check out who Marissa's been interviewing and catch up with all of her latest news, explore her interactive expert's page here .