Nadine Baggott

As a health and beauty journalist for more than 20 years, many of them for Hello, Nadine has come into contact with more celebrities than most of us have had self-tans. She knows what eyelash extensions JLo uses and what soft focus skin creams Cheryl Cole and Gwyneth Paltrow rely on and she's not afraid to share. She has even snooped around some of the world's busiest cosmetics surgery clinics and dermatologists so she knows who has had what done, how often and who did it.



Nadine is also the beauty presenter on ITV's This Morning and has contributed to Marie Claire, the Daily Mail, The Sunday Telegraph and the Sunday Times Style magazine.