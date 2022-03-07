Paul Joseph is Co-founder of Health and Fitness Travel, the UK’s leading health and wellness holiday company. He has vast knowledge and experience in the well-being industry and was never one for fly and flop holidays. Paul searches for the rare and hidden gems around the world and puts together exclusive and trend-setting holidays for those who would like to improve or maintain their health and fitness whilst on holiday.

As well as a love of all things travel, Paul’s other love is cycling, yoga and exercise. Paul also contributes to the travel pages of various-high profile newspapers and magazines where he offers his expert advice on wellness travel. Follow Paul on Instagram @WellnessTravels.