Peta Bee is an award winning journalist with degrees in sports science and nutrition. She writes regularly for The Times, Daily Mail and Sunday Times and won the UK Medical Journalists’ Associations freelance of the Year award in 2008 and 2012. The author of six books, including the official guide to women’s fitness for the London 2012 Olympic Games, she is currently beavering away on another to be co-authored with Dr Michael Mosley and published later this year.



In her teens and early twenties Peta competed for Wales at cross-country and middle distance running. She is now a qualified running coach and set up Cookham Running club three years ago. Peta still runs most days - just much more slowly - along the Thames in Berkshire where she lives with her partner, 8-year-old son and Border Collie dog.