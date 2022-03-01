Phanella Mayall Fine

Co-founder of the Step Up Club and co-author of Step Up: Confidence, Success and Your Stellar Career in 10 Minutes a Day, Phanella coaches and trains 100s of women every year to progress their careers, working globally with some of the world’s largest companies. A leading executive coach and development consultant, with a Masters in Organisational Behaviour (Career Management and Counselling), Phanella’s work focuses on women’s leadership and advancement, maternity and diversity. A Full Member of the Association for Coaching, her clients include top law firms and investment banks as well as other large corporates and senior individuals.

Phanella began her career as a corporate lawyer at Slaughter & May and Linklaters, working on multi-billion $ transactions in London and New York. She then moved to become the only female fund manager on JPMorgan’s flagship European Equity Fund desk managing in excess of 20 billion €. Now a mother of three, while pregnant and on maternity leave she passed all three levels of the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst Qualification), regarded as the hardest investment exams worldwide.

She joins Get The Gloss with Step Up Club co-founder Alice Olins as our monthly 'Brand You' columnists, to write on all things career management, to offer their tried and tested words of work wisdom and provide all the tools needed to help you fly up the career ladder.

Picture credit: Liya Zlotnik