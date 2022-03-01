From catwalk to kitchen, Rosemary Ferguson has had the type of career that most can only dream of. A former model turned nutritional therapist, naturopath and busy mum of three, she knows only too well how hectic our schedules can get. With a lifelong passion for healthy eating, she's a big believer in how small changes can lead to big results, encouraging her clients at her Harley Street clinic to take little steps rather than unsustainable leaps when it comes to changing their relationships with food for good.

Image: Nassima Rothacker.