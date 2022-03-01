Aged 19 Rosie Green won the Vogue competition for young writers. The prize was £1,000 and a month's work experience. She bought a red VW beetle with the money and then headed to Hanover Square, where she fell in love with the magazine world, specifically the wonders of the beauty cupboard.

She interned at Elle, then assisted Trinny and Susannah before returning to Elle as beauty assistant, eventually becoming beauty director. She then moved to Red, where she has been for the past six years, and is currently beauty editor at large.