Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith

Get The Gloss's Beauty Director, SJ has been a journalist for nearly 20 years. She specialises in all things beauty but particularly loves writing about hair, makeup and perfume. She is a mum to two young girls so is always on the lookout for products and treatments that make over-stretched, exhausted humans look refreshed, rejuvenated and glowing quickly and fairly effortlessly.

Over the years SJ has written for publications such as The Daily Mail, The Sunday Times, Tatler and Stylist, as well we online platforms like Byrdie, The Independent and Woman Home. She has contributed to books on makeup and hair but the one that she displays for all to see, and is most proud of, is a beautiful coffee table book The Art of Soulful Living that she wrote for body and skincare brand, Rituals.

In her limited spare time SJ runs, swims, goes to pilates and dreams of the day when she can finally get a puppy.

Follow her on Instagram @beautyjournoSJ