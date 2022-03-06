Sarah Vine co-founded Get The Gloss on the belief that you can have brains and beauty. She was the award-winning Beauty Editor of The Times, as well as the newspaper’s radio critic, columnist and general dogsbody for fifteen years. Having left in August 2013, she's now writing a column for Get the Gloss alongside her role of telling it how it is when it comes to beauty and all things 'Femail' in the Daily Mail.

During almost 20 years on Fleet Street she has worked on a number of publications in a variety of roles, from tabloid sub-editor to broadsheet arts editor. She has co-authored two books, The Great Big Glorious Book For Girls and Backwards In High Heels, and is currently working on another, provisionally titled Through the Looking Glass, about the beauty industry.

Her areas of expertise include hair loss (on which she writes extensively, having suffered all her life herself ), hormonal health, stress, ageing, skincare and sticking up for women. She is also Get The Gloss’s resident problem-solver, and is never knowingly short of an opinion. She lives in London with her husband, two children and their adorable dog, Snowy.

Head over to The Times to read her column and click here to read her interview with Elizabeth Olsen. You can also listen to Sarah chat about Botox for 20-somethings on BBC Radio 4 Woman's Hour .

You can also catch up with Sarah's latest adventures in beauty by perusing her interactive expert's page here .