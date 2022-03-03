Susannah Taylor

Formerly the beauty and health editor of Vogue and Glamour, Susannah has had more than 15 years experience in the beauty and health industry and launched Get The Gloss in 2012 with co-founder Sarah Vine.

Throughout her career, Susannah has worked with many of the world’s best photographers, make-up artists, hairstylists, models and health professionals, many of which underpin the authority of Get The Gloss today. Stepping down from her Editor-In-Chief role in 2017, Susannah now contributes editorial features, columns and videos as Editor-At-Large.

Deciding to forge a career out of her love of fashion, Susannah attended Central St Martins School of Art which led to an internship with a terrifying fashion journalist who would freak out if the froth was low on her cappuccino. This experience had Susannah running to the heady, perfumed hills of beauty, and, landing a job on the launch of Conde Nast's Glamour she worked her way up to become beauty editor before moving to Vogue as beauty and health editor.

Rarely happier than when she's sporting the latest nail lacquer or faking an Ibiza glow, Susannah brings you the latest, often ludicrous trends from the front line of beauty at fashion week and reviewing new product launches, interviewing the world’s top make-up artists and working with the likes of Mary Greenwell to show us how to achieve the newest beauty looks, trying out radical new looks and experimenting with the latest beauty trends. Her motto? "Go forth and beautify". Amen. A fitness addict she's keeping us motivated and introducing us to the newest fitness trends .

To catch up with Susannah's latest adventures in beauty, peruse her interactive expert's page here .