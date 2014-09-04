Condé Nast names Gina Sanders President of Global Development

Ayesha Muttucumaru 4 September 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-gina-conde-nast-main

The former president and CEO of Fairchild Fashion Media makes move to the newly created role following Penske Media Corp sale of Fairchild

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

“In her new job, Sanders will report to Condé CEO Charles Townsend and Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and CEO of Condé Nast International.

“Her job will consist of working with Condé Nast’s current and prospective business partners globally to create new business opportunities, the company said, without elaborating further.

“Sanders will be working out of offices in Paris and New York. Based in London, Condé Nast International, which operates 38 titles, is a key revenue generator for Condé Nast.”

Read more at  WWD .



You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Happy Hour, £21
La Roche-Posay Respectissime Waterproof Eye Make-Up Remover, £12.50
Chanel Vitalumière Foundation, £45
Nail Envy Alpine Snow Nail Strengthener was £21.90 now £17.52
Your London Florist Dream Cloud Bouquet, £60
Balance Me Pre and Probiotic Radiance Cream, £29

More Gloss

Skin
Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide
Ayesha Muttucumaru
Mind
Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?
Ayesha Muttucumaru
Fitness
Are you overtraining?
Ayesha Muttucumaru
Hair
Is Veganuary wrecking your hair?
Ayesha Muttucumaru
Mind
The Christmas self-care tips that mental health experts swear by to keep festive blues at bay
Ayesha Muttucumaru
Nutrition
The expert's guide to how to beat the Christmas bloat
Ayesha Muttucumaru
Hair
Hair mousse is your BFF for voluminous, thick-looking hair and defined curls
Ayesha Muttucumaru
Fitness
Why autumn is the perfect time to take up running
Ayesha Muttucumaru
Explore More