Privacy & Cookies

Privacy Policy – GETTHEGLOSS.COM (“GTG”)

Introduction and general terms

These online services are operated by Get the Gloss, (“GTG”, “we”, “us” or “our” in this policy), a website which provides:

daily health and beauty news, trends, inspiration, advice and, from time to time, third party brand promotions (via the website, email newsletter and social media channels);

expertly-curated health and beauty guides, as well as products, to be purchased directly and via affiliate networks;

access to health, beauty and wellness practitioner profiles; and

access to job listings in the beauty and wellness industry

collectively the (“Services”).

If you have any questions or comments about this privacy policy please contact us at:

Email: enquiries@getthegloss.com

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 8912 6122

GTG is committed to protecting and respecting your privacy. This policy explains the basis on which personal information we collect from you will be processed by us. Where we decide the purpose or means for which personal data you supply through our website is processed, we are the “data controller” for the General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679.

This policy explains the following:

What information GTG may collect about you

How GTG will use information we collect about you

Whether GTG will disclose your details to anyone else

Your choices and rights regarding the personal information you have provided to us.

Our website contains hyperlinks to websites owned and operated by third parties. These third party websites may have their own privacy policies and we recommend you to review them. They will govern the use of personal information you submit or which are collected by cookies whilst visiting these websites. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the privacy practices of such third party websites and your use of them is at your own risk.

What information will GTG collect about me?

We collect and process the following information via the following means, which may include your personal data.

Information provided by you when using our services

You may give us information about you when:

1) registering for, and building out, an account on our website; and/or

2) entering into a competition or sampling campaign on our website; and/or

3) sharing a job listing; and/or

4) registering as an expert; and /or

5) subscribing to our email newsletter

This can include your name, username, age, gender, address, telephone number, profile image, profession, job qualification, location, e-mail address and password (“Personal Data”).

The website may, from time to time, collect sensitive Personal Data through ad hoc surveys which may include information relating to health and sexual health.

We may also collect information that you provide to us voluntarily. For example, when you communicate with us via emails, via the messaging function or contact form on our website or via notes/comments/reviews that you post on our website.

Your Browsing Activities

We use cookies which collect information about your browsing and purchasing behaviour.

This incudes collecting information relating to the web address that you arrive from or click through to, pages viewed, page response times, download errors, the length of time you spend on certain pages, page interaction information such as scrolling, clicks, wagers, and methods used to browse away from our pages.

How you use our Services (Analytics)

We may collect technical information about your computer and/or device that may identify, including your IP address, operating system, device type, browser type, device settings, location, time-zone and browser plug-in details.

The platform may collect the above information from third parties such as Google Analytics and Facebook (subject to you permitting Facebook to share such information with third parties).

Payment Information

In order for you to purchase products via our website, we may use the following third party payment providers to collect, store and process payment information from you, including your name, email address, credit card number and bank account details. Our servers will not collect or have access to your sensitive payment details.

1) Stripe (a PCI Service Provider Level 1 certified platform); and

2) ShopRocket.

Data Sharing

We will share your information with third parties only in the ways that are described in this privacy policy. If you would like to find out more about how the third parties listed in this policy use your information, this should be set out in their respective privacy policies.

We keep your information confidential, but may disclose it to our personnel, GTG, suppliers or subcontractors insofar as it is reasonably necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy policy. However, this is on the basis that they do not make independent use of the information, and have agreed to safeguard this information.

In addition, we may disclose your information to the extent that we are required to do so by law (which may include to government bodies and law enforcement agencies); in connection with any legal proceedings or prospective legal proceedings; and in order to establish, exercise or defend our legal rights (including providing information to others for the purposes of fraud prevention).

If we are involved in a merger, acquisition, or sale of all or a portion of its assets, you will be notified via email, account message and/or a prominent notice on our website of any change in ownership or uses of this information, as well as any choices you may have regarding this information.

How we will use information we collect about you and who we will share it with in providing the Services to You

We may legally use and retain the data we collect about you, including your Personal Data, where we need to perform the contract with you, such as:

- When you register an account with our website, and to enable you to upload, update or manage your information on your account;

- Managing our relationship with you;

- Notifying you about changes to our terms and conditions or services;

- Responding to any enquiries you may have;

- Processing your online purchases; and

- When you enter into a competition, promotion or survey on our website.

We may also legally use and retain the Personal Data you provide to us to pursue our legitimate interest of providing our Services to you, such as:

- Providing tailored and relevant content to you; and

- Obtaining user reviews and performing market research

Prevent Fraud and Illegal Activity

We process personal data for the legitimate interests of ensuring that use of our online services is lawful and non-fraudulent, does not disrupt the operation of our services, does not harass our staff or other individuals, and to enforce our legal rights and comply with our legal obligations.

Where we reasonably believe that you are or may be in breach of any of the applicable laws, we may use your personal information to inform relevant third parties such as your email/internet provider or law enforcement agencies about the content.

Marketing and Advertising

We use various forms of marketing to provide you with promotional materials about our Services in association with our third party brands.

We may process your contact information that you provide to us (either via our website, or through use of our services), if you have provided your consent for this or when such consent is not required by law, for the purposes of marketing in accordance with our legitimate interest of sending you information about our products and services.

We may share your information with third party brands for the purposes of their own marketing if you have explicitly consented to this via our website. We will not process your information or pass your information on to third parties for the purposes of such marketing unless you give your consent.

Newsletters: We may send you newsletter emails about products or services which are similar to or related to those available via our online services. If you would like to be removed from this mailing list, please contact us at enquiries@getthegloss.com or click unsubscribe at the bottom of each newsletter.

Affiliate Marketing: From time to time we use affiliate networks and tracking links to offer you access to products and services hosted on third party websites. These providers measure effectiveness of our marketing campaigns by recording whether transactions are completed by people we refer to those sites. We may share this information for our legitimate interest of carrying on our business and generating advertisement revenue.

To Understand how our Services are used

We process information to understand how visitors use our website and to compile statistical reports regarding that activity.

This processing is necessary for us to pursue our legitimate interests of improving the functionality of our platform, improving our Services, and providing a better experience to our users.

We may share aggregated statistical data about your use of our platform with third party advertisers in order to determine the kind of people viewing our adverts. This data is aggregated and anonymous, and not personally identifiable data.

We may use cookies that we collect to suggest and deliver content which we believe may be of interest to you. You may choose to enable or disable these cookies in your internet browser. Disabling cookies may prevent you from taking full advantage of the website, and the functionality of the website may be limited.

By default, most internet browsers accept cookies but this can be changed. For further details, please consult the help menu in your internet browser. For further information about cookies, please see www.allaboutcookies.org, and how to adjust your browser settings here: www.allaboutcookies.org/managecookies.

We use third party analytics providers, such as Google Analytics, on our website for anonymous reporting of website usage. If you would like to opt-out of Google Analytics monitoring your behaviour on our website, please use this link: https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout/

Consumer Control & Opt-Out Options

If you do not wish to receive promotional or other marketing material from us or third parties then you can opt-out by changing your account settings at any time, clicking unsubscirbe at the bottom of each email newsletter or contacting us at enquiries@getthegloss.com.

Your rights in relation to personal data which we process relating to you

You have the following rights over the way we process personal data relating to you. We aim to comply without undue delay, and within one month at the latest.

Ask for a copy of data we are processing about you and have inaccuracies corrected

You have the right to request a copy of the personal information we hold about you and to have any inaccuracies corrected.

We will use reasonable efforts to the extent required by law to supply, correct or delete personal information held about you on our files (and with any third parties to whom it has been disclosed to).

Object to us processing data about you

You can ask us to restrict, stop processing, or to delete your personal data if:

you consented to GTG processing the personal data, and have withdrawn that consent;

GTG no longer needs to process that personal data for the reason it was collected;

GTG is processing that personal data because it is in the public interest or it is in order to pursue a legitimate interest of GTG, you don’t agree with that processing, and there is no overriding legitimate interest for us to continue processing it;

the personal data was unlawfully processed;

you need the personal data to be deleted in order to comply with legal obligations;

the personal data is processed in relation to the offer of a service to a child.

Obtain a machine readable copy of your personal data, which you can use with another service provider

If we are processing data in order to perform our obligations to you, or because you consented, if that processing is carried out by automated means, we will help you to move, copy or transfer your personal data to other IT systems.

If you request, GTG will supply you with the relevant personal data in CSV format. Where it is technically feasible, you can ask us to send this information directly to another IT system provider if you prefer.

Make a complaint to a Supervisory Authority

If you are unhappy with the way GTG is processing your personal data, please let us know.

If you do not agree with the way we have processed your data or responded to your concerns, an alternative is to submit a complaint to a Data Protection Supervisory Authority.

Data Retention

We will hold your personal information on our systems for as long as is necessary for the relevant service, or as otherwise described in this privacy policy.

Children

We do not use the Application to knowingly solicit data from or market to children under the age of 18. If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with information without their consent, he or she should contact us at enquiries@getthegloss.com. We will delete such information from our files within a reasonable time.

Security

We will take all reasonable technical and organisational precautions to prevent the loss, misuse or alteration of your personal information.

Please be aware that, although we endeavour to provide reasonable security for information we process and maintain, no security system can prevent all potential security breaches.

Changes

We will notify you of any changes to this policy by email, notice on the website or account message.

International Data Transfers

Where we transfer your data outside of the EEA, we have agreements in place with those parties which include standard data protection clauses adopted by a data protection regulator and approved by the European Commission to ensure that appropriate safeguards are in place to protect your personal data. If you would like to find out more about these safeguards, please let us know by writing to enquiries@getthegloss.com.

Last updated: 16 July 2018