Covetable Christmas beauty gift sets

Naff, dull, whatever…. Christmas beauty gift sets, or coffrets as they are known in the trade, used to be so uninspiring that beauty editors always denied them column inches.



But last year, something happened. Rather than just sticking an undersized body lotion that wasn’t selling next to a perfume in a box and knocking off a couple of quid, beauty companies channelled time and thought into making them properly desirable.



Mark Tranter, Fragrance and Beauty Buyer at Selfridges, says: ‘Brands have really upped their game, taking a step away from the value for money option of ‘fragrance plus an ancillary product’ and instead worked on gifts that offer a point of difference and exclusivity.’



Instead of a beauty gift being an ‘extra present’ he says, these sets can be a main present. (With Selfridges ultra luxe offerings from Tom Ford and Acqua Di Parma at £1000 and £396 respectively, they’d have to be!).



Daniela Rinaldi, Beauty Director of Harvey Nichols, agrees. ‘Christmas gift sets aren’t plain boxes anymore. Customers are prepared to pay more, so companies have been able to put some brand character into their design.’



So from heart-stoppingly extravagant personalised gifts to wantable hat boxes to tree baubles via crackers, these are the beauties we want under our tree.

Tom Ford Private Blend 4 Piece Lipstick Gift Box



£144, Selfridges (in store only)



We love this purely for the gorgeous mahogany-coloured box, but the fact you can personally pick which four lippies are inside makes this all the more exquisite.