How to cut a fringe

George Northwood, senior stylist at the Josh Wood Atelier is a master in creating thrown together “I did this at home" hair. Known as a stylist to stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Alexa Chung, here he shows model (and GTG production editor) Emma Bartley how a gringe can soften and modernise long, straight locks. All you need is a comb, some scissors and a willing floppy-haired candidate.
Please note: this is not a look we’d recommend doing on yourself.
The kit
A comb George loves a Headjogc2 Barber Comb, £2.50, www.sallyexpress.com
Haircutting scissors George gets his from Joewell, www.joewell.co.uk
A round ceramic brush George says "it's all about the ceramic!" From £15, www.ghdhair.com
A strong hairdryer George uses a powerful Parlux 3000, £84.98, from www.sallyexpress.com
A great product Redken Powder Grip, £13.10, www.salonskincare.co.uk to "stop grown-out fringes looking greasy".
The steps
1. Start by dampening clean hair
2. Divide hair wherever your natural parting falls
3. Create a small V-shaped section of hair at your parting and comb forward
4. Cut an upside-down V into your hair at your nose height
NB: Point-cut into the hair, not straight across
5. Then, pull another section of hair forward, 1cm back from the last one
Again, cut into a V-shape
6. Keep taking the V shape 1cm back at a time until you reach the crown
7. The V shape will get bigger and deeper each time
8. Snip into ends of hair with scissors - this creates a soft, rather than hard, line
9. Using a round brush and a strong hairdryer, curl your new gringe under
10. Repeat this all the way back to the crown
Music: Heaven from our Version of Events By Emeli Sande. Click here to buy.
Film by Ben Vine
Make-up: Louisa Durrant
Location: The Josh Wood Atelier www.joshwoodcolour.com
Compiled and directed by Susannah Taylor