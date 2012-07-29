How to cut a fringe

George Northwood, senior stylist at the Josh Wood Atelier is a master in creating thrown together “I did this at home" hair. Known as a stylist to stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Alexa Chung, here he shows model (and GTG production editor) Emma Bartley how a gringe can soften and modernise long, straight locks. All you need is a comb, some scissors and a willing floppy-haired candidate.

Please note: this is not a look we’d recommend doing on yourself.

The kit

A comb George loves a Headjogc2 Barber Comb, £2.50, www.sallyexpress.com

Haircutting scissors George gets his from Joewell, www.joewell.co.uk

A round ceramic brush George says "it's all about the ceramic!" From £15, www.ghdhair.com

A strong hairdryer George uses a powerful Parlux 3000, £84.98, from www.sallyexpress.com

A great product Redken Powder Grip, £13.10, www.salonskincare.co.uk to "stop grown-out fringes looking greasy".

The steps

1. Start by dampening clean hair

2. Divide hair wherever your natural parting falls

3. Create a small V-shaped section of hair at your parting and comb forward

4. Cut an upside-down V into your hair at your nose height

NB: Point-cut into the hair, not straight across

5. Then, pull another section of hair forward, 1cm back from the last one

Again, cut into a V-shape

6. Keep taking the V shape 1cm back at a time until you reach the crown

7. The V shape will get bigger and deeper each time

8. Snip into ends of hair with scissors - this creates a soft, rather than hard, line

9. Using a round brush and a strong hairdryer, curl your new gringe under

10. Repeat this all the way back to the crown



Music: Heaven from our Version of Events By Emeli Sande. Click here to buy.

Film by Ben Vine

Make-up: Louisa Durrant



Location: The Josh Wood Atelier www.joshwoodcolour.com

Compiled and directed by Susannah Taylor