Daily Horoscope: 12th September 2014

ARIES

The next generation calls you. Those born 20 years or more after you, or yet to be born, throw you the chance of a liberated and independent existence, as you meet ideas in reality at last.

TAURUS

Your secret, or your invisible role, is key. A part of yourself of your life that others do not see or know, or never credit you with, now pulls you in exciting and liberating new directions. Just say yes.

GEMINI

Your friend or group opens the door. Even all your best-laid plans could not have resulted in the enthralling situation you meet, Friday through Sunday, when the unexpected delivers the best.

CANCER

Success and status are redefined now. You have carved out new territory and now you can explore it, understanding that the more work you did in the last two years, the more thrilling life is now.

LEO

Travel, publishing or education rules. This is where the freedom is on offer. This may involve new or old media - or the new or old world. Yet, at last, you must put into motion what you truly feel.

VIRGO

Money, property or business does so much. It offers you a chance to invent a new and enthralling way to earn, own or owe. One which reflects the new world not the old world. Expect cosmic help.

LIBRA

Your former, current or potential partner is crucial. Or is this your enemy or opponent? In all cases, if you want to break new ground and feel the thrill, the time is here. Right place and right time!

SCORPIO

The answer to everything is your lifestyle. Eight hours to work, sleep and play - but in a way that is utterly new, if you will only take the bit between your teeth and gallop away on exciting fresh paths.

SAGITTARIUS

The next generation calls you. Those born 20 years or more after you, or yet to be born, throw you the chance of a liberated and independent existence, as you meet ideas in reality at last.

CAPRICORN

Your home, family or household is key. This also includes your property investment, home town or homeland. Allow the universe to take you on an unpredictable and enthralling ride. Hold on tight.

AQUARIUS

The internet, the media or publishing? Choose! Of course you may prefer public speaking, language skills or notebook and pen. In all cases, though, this is a communication revolution.

PISCES

Perhaps money can buy you freedom, in a way. Or are we talking about your flat, business, possessions, house or charity? A stunning new pathway is on offer. It validates all your beliefs.