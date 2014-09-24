Daily Horoscope: 24th September 2014

ARIES

Your former, current or potential partner is key. So is your enemy, perhaps. Don’t imagine this is a new era. It’s a first attempt at a new era as October will reveal.

TAURUS

Your relationship with your body is a prime factor. A new beginning is shown in your horoscope, yet it will swing backwards and forwards. Allow for that.

GEMINI

The New Moon points to babies, children or teenagers. The connection is personal, professional or part-time. The journey will be a zig-zag pathway so factor that in.

CANCER

Your family, home, household or home town is the key. Perhaps your homeland too. Don’t expect this new phase to be straightforward. It will take weeks to iron out.

LEO

A fresh start with the internet, media or publishing? Not quite. This is a dress rehearsal, because in the weeks ahead, there will be delays or changes to come. Be wary with computers, phones.

VIRGO

The money, business or property is your priority. A New Moon says a new start, but your ruler Mercury (communication, paperwork) is sliding around. Read the fine print. Have Plan B.

LIBRA

It’s all about your name, face, style and shape now. Also your reputation and brand. Be cautious with printing or digital communication, though, as delays, mistakes or changes may occur soon.

SCORPIO

What others don’t see or know about you is the focus. A role you play behind the scenes, or a secret you keep, prompts a fresh start. This will stall or alter, though, so bear that in mind.

SAGITTARIUS

Today is about your friend and your network. The friendship and the team, group or social tribe prompts a page-one feeling. This story will be rewritten, though, so factor that in.

CAPRICORN

Your ambition, mission and position is paramount. Status and success require a fresh page, yet there will be corrections, missing facts and waiting games ahead so be aware.

AQUARIUS

Travel, education or publishing are important now. So is the internet, academia and foreign linkage. Don’t assume this new beginning is straightforward, though. And do insure, check and back up.

PISCES

What you own, earn or owe triggers a fresh start. In a perfect world it would be straightforward, yet you must read the fine print on terms, as a delay, alteration or u-turn lies ahead.