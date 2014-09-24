Daily Horoscope: 24th September 2014

Jessica Adams 24 September 2014
gtg-daily-horoscope-saturday-2-listing

Astrologer Jessica Adams predicts today's stars

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

ARIES

Your former, current or potential partner is key. So is your enemy, perhaps. Don’t imagine this is a new era. It’s a first attempt at a new era as October will reveal.

TAURUS

Your relationship with your body is a prime factor. A new beginning is shown in your horoscope, yet it will swing backwards and forwards. Allow for that.

GEMINI

The New Moon points to babies, children or teenagers. The connection is personal, professional or part-time. The journey will be a zig-zag pathway so factor that in.

CANCER

Your family, home, household or home town is the key. Perhaps your homeland too. Don’t expect this new phase to be straightforward. It will take weeks to iron out.

LEO

A fresh start with the internet, media or publishing? Not quite. This is a dress rehearsal, because in the weeks ahead, there will be delays or changes to come. Be wary with computers, phones.

VIRGO

The money, business or property is your priority. A New Moon says a new start, but your ruler Mercury (communication, paperwork) is sliding around. Read the fine print. Have Plan B.

LIBRA

It’s all about your name, face, style and shape now. Also your reputation and brand. Be cautious with printing or digital communication, though, as delays, mistakes or changes may occur soon.

SCORPIO

What others don’t see or know about you is the focus. A role you play behind the scenes, or a secret you keep, prompts a fresh start. This will stall or alter, though, so bear that in mind.

SAGITTARIUS

Today is about your friend and your network. The friendship and the team, group or social tribe prompts a page-one feeling. This story will be rewritten, though, so factor that in.

CAPRICORN

Your ambition, mission and position is paramount. Status and success require a fresh page, yet there will be corrections, missing facts and waiting games ahead so be aware.

AQUARIUS

Travel, education or publishing are important now. So is the internet, academia and foreign linkage. Don’t assume this new beginning is straightforward, though. And do insure, check and back up.

PISCES

What you own, earn or owe triggers a fresh start. In a perfect world it would be straightforward, yet you must read the fine print on terms, as a delay, alteration or u-turn lies ahead.


You may also like

Weekly Horoscope: Monday 26th December 2016 to Sunday 1 January 2017
Weekly Horoscope: Monday 19th December to Sunday 25th December 2016
Weekly horoscope: Monday 12th December to Sunday 18th December 2016
Weekly horoscope: Monday 5th December to Sunday 11th December 2016


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Bio Oil, £9.99
The Mela Weighted Blanket by Aeyla, was £139 now £69.50
MAC Glow Play Blush in Heat Index, £28
L'Oréal Paris Hairspray by Elnett for Normal Hold & Shine, £7.50
Fashionkilla sculpted T-shirt bodysuit, £22
H&M tailored trousers, £24.99

More Gloss

Skin
16 best neck firming creams to beat sagging skin
Health
'Why the menopause has made me terrified of driving'
Victoria Woodhall
Makeup
VIDEO: The Insta-friendly neon skull Halloween makeup to try this year
Review
The menopause skincare ranges worth trying
Wellbeing
8 of the best weighted blankets 2023 for a peaceful night's sleep
Beauty
How to clean your makeup brushes so they last longer and work better
Health
The best menopause supplements according to a menopause nutritionist
Victoria Woodhall
Nutrition
Tired all the time? How to fix the common energy mistakes we all make
Explore More