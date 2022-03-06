Love is in the air: date makeup

The most romantic day of the year is nearly upon us, but what’s the best date make-up? Speaking from experience, we say ditch the harlot red lips and play it safe by opting for a prettier, slightly sexier version of your natural self that doesn’t look like you’ve tried too hard. We’ve compiled the very best in come-hither, candle-lit make-up that no girl should leave the house without…

YSL Le Teint Touche Eclat Foundation

Pretty much the gold standard for foundations, there’s little that this illuminating, highlighting, beautifying foundation doesn’t do. Apply from the centre of the face and blend outwards with fingertips to cover the darkest of shadows and fool even the most perceptive of dates into thinking you’ve had your full eight hours.

Hourglass Visionaire Eye Shadow Duo in Exhibition

We love the handy 360º rotating mirror attached to this piece of eye candy. Applied wet or dry depending on the intensity that you’re going for, the gorgeous purple hues will pretty much make any eye colour pop as well as suit a range of different skin tones.

Revlon PhotoReady Cream Blush in Flushed

Did you know that blushing is a sign that you’re a trustworthy and virtuous date? Even if you’re more naughty than nice, feign innocence with one quick swipe of this super balmy blush to the apples of your cheeks. For those concerned of potentially blinding their beloved with this outrageously vibrant shade of pink, worry not as it actually goes on surprisingly sheer for wonderfully natural rosy cheeks.

Lancome Le Crayon Khol in Bronze

If you prefer to look understated but feel your eyes require definition, try this bronze and taupe liner which is ultra-versatile, creamy and soft. For a subtle shimmer, use along the lower lash line and in the inner corners of the eyes and combine with lashings of mascara for a discreet yet effective make-up change-up.

Tom Ford Illuminating Protective Primer SPF 12

Good make-up starts with a good canvas and this clever little primer is your secret weapon in brightening and perfecting even the most lacklustre of pre-make-up skin. Apply after moisturising to ensure that your make-up sticks around - even if it turns out that you’d rather your date didn't.

Smashbox Waterproof Shadow Liner in Charcoal

Nothing beats a feline flick or a shot of kohl liner for instant, safe, sex appeal. We love this budge-proof, easy to blend liner and eyeshadow combo as it's perfect for doing smokey and sultry, without looking overdone. Pair with nude lips and highlighted cheeks (leaving the rest of the skin matte).

AERIN Rose Lip Conditioner

The perfect antidote to parched pre-date lips, this multi-tasking, rose-scented gloss conditions while it plumps, giving just the right hint of colour. Even if you have a strict ‘no kissing on the first date’ rule, it’s always good to be prepared. You know, just in case.

Estee Lauder Sumptuous Two Tone Eye Opening Mascara

For when your date has the face of a model but the personality of a doorstop, this ingenious two-tone mascara will at least create the illusion of wide-awake peepers. Apply the deep brown to lower lashes and the intense black to the top ones to help fake alertness for even the dullest of candlelit dinner conversations.