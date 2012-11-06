Dip dyes: From freak to chic

6 November 2012
get-the-gloss-dip-dye-hair-colour-1
Getty Images

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera take the ombré hair trend into freaky territory while Drew Barrymore and Rachel Bilson show how to keep it chic

Ombré hair – the term used for recreating the "grown-out-highlights" look or hair that’s lighter at the ends – has been a firm favourite with A-listers for quite some time. Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera have recently, however, taken the trend (also known as "a dip dye") one step too far. While we admire their courage for adding primary-coloured rainbow brights to the ends of their hair, we can't help but think that they should have taken their cue from Drew Barrymore and Rachel Bilson who both have hair that leans more towards outgrown highlights and screams grown-up-glamour as much as it does sexy and edgy. Sunkissed ends such as these are generally only ever a result of having spent the summer yachting on the Mediterranean, and in our opinion way more chic than primary-coloured freak.

For expensive-looking dip-dye we recommend L'Oréal Préférence Wild Ombrés Brush-On Dip Dye Kit, £6.99, www.boots.com

Kiran Branch


