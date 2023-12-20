Dr Joanna Christou is a dual-qualified dentist and medical doctor, and as an advanced medical aesthetic doctor she has a special interest in facial musculature, gained through her years of experience in both fields. She studied oral and maxillofacial surgery at University College London Hospital, Guy’s, King’s and St. Thomas’ School of Medicine and Dentistry, and Queen Mary University of London. She then added to her expertise at Harvard Dental School in Boston, MA and The New York University College of Dentistry. It is her unique knowledge of the structure of the face, combined with her training in aesthetics which has allowed Dr Joanna to create the in-demand signatory ‘natural look’ for patients, as well as tackling complex facial revisions non-invasively.