Dr Lubna Khan-Salim

The queen of strictly subtle tweaks and natural-looking enhancements, Dr Lubna Khan is here to boost your confidence, with her light and precise artistic touch. She originally trained as a plastic surgeon in the NHS, before moving into cosmetic aesthetics - and is a member of the Royal College of Surgeons. Her speciality is using bio-regenerative techniques to boost skin health on a cellular level - via her renowned skin rejuvenation programme. You can visit her cosy Yorkshire clinic, The Nook, for an in-depth consultation and skin analysis, to create a bespoke treatment plan: from Botox, to dermal fillers, microneedling, Profhilo, facials, and peels. But, this isn’t about quick fixes: rather, she treats your face as a whole, taking a less is more approach, which is as much about helping to reduce fine lines and signs of tiredness, as supporting you to feel more comfortable in your skin.