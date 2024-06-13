Dr Lubna Khan-Salim

Cosmetic Surgeon turned tweakment guru

  • Location: Yorkshire, Online
  • Expert In:Aesthetic medicine, Regenerative medicine, Longevity


About Dr Lubna Khan-Salim

The queen of strictly subtle tweaks and natural-looking enhancements, Dr Lubna Khan is here to boost your confidence, with her light and precise artistic touch. She originally trained as a plastic surgeon in the NHS, before moving into cosmetic aesthetics - and is a member of the Royal College of Surgeons. Her speciality is using bio-regenerative techniques to boost skin health on a cellular level - via her renowned skin rejuvenation programme. You can visit her cosy Yorkshire clinic, The Nook, for an in-depth consultation and skin analysis, to create a bespoke treatment plan: from Botox, to dermal fillers, microneedling, Profhilo, facials, and peels. But, this isn’t about quick fixes: rather, she treats your face as a whole, taking a less is more approach, which is as much about helping to reduce fine lines and signs of tiredness, as supporting you to feel more comfortable in your skin.




Where to find Dr Lubna Khan-Salim

Website: timetobloom.uk
Email: enquiries@timetobloom.uk


