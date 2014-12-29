Drinking less alcohol decreases the risk of dementia

According to one of England’s most highly regarded dementia doctors, Professor Alistair Burns, studies suggest that drinking large amounts of alcohol increases the risk of dementia in later life.

According to NHS guidelines, men should not regularly drink more than three to four units per day and women should avoid regularly drinking more than two to three units per day. With one unit being roughly equivalent to half a beer or a small glass of wine, many will be guilty of overindulging over the festive period. Despite this, Prof Burns urges all to remember that:

“The New Year is the perfect chance for us all to consider our lifestyles and think if there is anything we can improve or change to increase our healthiness - both physical and mental...While stopping drinking altogether isn't a reality for many people, cutting down can make a huge difference.”