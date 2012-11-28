Duchess of Cambridge reveals 'Lupo' hair cut

Sarah Vine 28 November 2012
get-the-gloss-kate-middleton-new-hairstyle

The Duchess of Cambridge has finally updated her 'do, but Sarah Vine says it's more of a hair don't

Opinion is divided at Gloss central about the success of the Duchess of Cambridge’s new haircut. Susannah , who is fundamentally a very nice person, thinks it looks lovely, and wants to put up a video  showing all you lovely readers how to get the look. I, however, think she looks like she’s morphing into her spaniel, Lupo. It also makes her look uncannily like Mel C.

It’s not so much the fringe that’s the problem. It’s the bouncy-bouncy blow-dry, the twirly whirly Park Avenue Princess curls. That, and the length: it’s too long for a fringe. If she lopped a couple of inches off it and lost the twizzly bits, it would suddenly look incredibly chic.

A pop psychologist might of course say that the fringe is hugely significant. A fringe is something a person can hide behind, especially a soft half-fringe like this one. Straight across fringes, such as Claudia Winkleman’s, are a bold, strong statement. Softer, floppy ones like Kate’s give off a  much more demure vibe. Princess Diana’s bangs famously earned her the nickname Shy Di. Perhaps Kate’s is an unconscious response to the strain of continuous scrutiny.

Or perhaps not. Perhaps she just fancied a change. Clarence House are neither confirming nor denying, but the new look is being attributed to hairdresser Richard Ward. Interestingly, the man who actually used to look after her hair there, James Pryce, left Ward’s salon after the Royal Wedding. He now works with Josh Wood at his Atelier in Notting Hill. Perhaps she should think about following him.


You may also like

The electric eyebrow trimmer that finally helped me tidy my brows

To buy for: Diptyque's latest scent Orphéon is freedom, fun and fabulousness

Sarah Vine: 5 things they don't tell you about losing weight

The best at-home hair removal tools, creams and strips


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Makeup

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Skin

Rosehip oil for face that Kate Middleton would approve of

Skin

Great skincare for under £15? Sali Hughes launches an affordable performance range with Revolution Beauty

Beauty

I'm a beauty founder and this is my £7.99 sleep hack

Explore More