Dye it back to black, Tulisa

Susannah Taylor 28 September 2012
tulisa%20bleached%20hair

The X Factor judge has hit the bleach bottle, and by the look of her it was a supersized Domestos. What was she thinking?

As much as we admire Tulisa for being a ballsy, outspoken judge on The X Factor, and while we think she is very attractive (you don’t get voted as FHM’s sexiest woman for nothing), it doesn’t take away from the fact that her recent peroxide hair colour really REALLY doesn’t suit her.

As colouring maestro Josh Wood has told me in the past, the golden rule of hair colour this: if you have warmness in your skin then you need to stick to a warm hair colour that consists of similar tones (and vice versa for cool toned complexions). Pairing together Tulisa’s olive-skinned Greek complexion with lemon-coloured hair is a bit like combining chocolate with Cheddar cheese – it just doesn’t work. Going blonde as a natural brunette washes out your complexion, and we bet our bottom dollar that Tulisa will have to cake on the make-up in the mornings just to look half alive.

Moreover, to lift hair to this degree involves a bucketload of peroxide, which - as Tulisa will now know - leaves hair a bit like wire wool.

Tulisa looks best the way God intended her to, which is a rich shade of brunette.  Please, Tulisa: dye it back!


You may also like

How to do a post-summer healthy habits reset

Abs are made in the kitchen: 10 rules for a flatter tum

How cannabis is becoming skincare's hottest new ingredient

Gloss picks: Susannah Taylor's May beauty, health and fitness finds


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Makeup

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Skin

Rosehip oil for face that Kate Middleton would approve of

Skin

Great skincare for under £15? Sali Hughes launches an affordable performance range with Revolution Beauty

Beauty

I'm a beauty founder and this is my £7.99 sleep hack

Makeup

Pat McGrath has released a second Bridgerton makeup collection

Explore More