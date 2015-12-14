Editor's Vlog: How to do your makeup when you're tired or hungover

Christmas is an exhausting time of the year. Whether you've had one too many eggnogs or you're simply tired out from all the festive cheer these makeup tips and tricks will show you how to fake a natural, healthy glow.

To achieve this look Susannah used:

Sunday Riley Blue Moon Tranquility Cleansing Balm , £33

Aurelia Refine and Polish Miracle Balm , £57

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturising Cream , £25

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Serum , £46

Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Youth Boosting perfect Skin Foundation in Fair , £32

Charlotte Tilbury The Retoucher in 2 , £25

Becca Afterglow Palette , £34

Bourjois Cream Blush in Nude Velvet , £9.57

Chanel Les Beige Healthy Glow Multi Colour , £51.90

Lancôme Hypnose Waterproof Mascara , £22.50

Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘n’ Kohl Iconic Liquid Eye Pencil in Cheat , £19

Hourglass Brow Sculpting Pencil in Soft Brunette , £26

Mac Amber Times Nine Palette , £30

Clarins Lipliner Pencil in Nude Fair , £17

Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector in 07 , £18

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer , £26.50

Bourjois Healthy Mix Correcting Concealer , £8

