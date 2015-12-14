Editor's Vlog: How to do your makeup when you're tired or hungover

Susannah Taylor 22 May 2014

Christmas is an exhausting time of the year. Whether you've had one too many eggnogs or you're simply tired out from all the festive cheer these makeup tips and tricks will show you how to fake a natural, healthy glow.

To achieve this look Susannah used:

Sunday Riley Blue Moon Tranquility Cleansing Balm , £33 
Aurelia Refine and Polish Miracle Balm , £57 
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturising Cream , £25 
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Serum , £46 
Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Youth Boosting perfect Skin Foundation in Fair , £32 
Charlotte Tilbury The Retoucher in 2 , £25 
Becca Afterglow Palette , £34 
Bourjois Cream Blush in Nude Velvet , £9.57 
Chanel Les Beige Healthy Glow Multi Colour , £51.90 
Lancôme Hypnose Waterproof Mascara , £22.50 
Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘n’ Kohl Iconic Liquid Eye Pencil in Cheat , £19 
Hourglass Brow Sculpting Pencil in Soft Brunette , £26 
Mac Amber Times Nine Palette , £30 
Clarins Lipliner Pencil in Nude Fair , £17 
Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector in 07 , £18 
Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer , £26.50 
Bourjois Healthy Mix Correcting Concealer , £8

What are your ultimate anti-fatigue beauty winners? Let us know in the comments below!


You may also like

The cheap beauty supers
St Lucia: a taste of paradise
6 products you need for prettier hands and feet
The leggings league: why the workout wear is changing how we feel


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Bio Oil, £9.99
The Mela Weighted Blanket by Aeyla, was £139 now £69.50
MAC Glow Play Blush in Heat Index, £28
L'Oréal Paris Hairspray by Elnett for Normal Hold & Shine, £7.50
Fashionkilla sculpted T-shirt bodysuit, £22
H&M tailored trousers, £24.99

 

More Gloss

Health
Home birth: risky choice or better birth experience?
10 April 2019   Susannah Taylor
Review
Glossy Picks: Susannah Taylor's April beauty and fitness edit
6 April 2019   Susannah Taylor
Health
The habit changes that helped me drop 11lbs
1 January 2019   Susannah Taylor
Wellbeing
The new Cotswolds wellness destination that's seriously relaxing
31 October 2018   Susannah Taylor
Wellbeing
The Postnatal Diaries 5: How to get over motivation procrastination
25 October 2018   Susannah Taylor
Health
The Postnatal Diaries 4: How and when to exercise safely after birth
23 September 2018   Susannah Taylor
Health
The Postnatal Diaries 3: Why I had my placenta made into pills
12 August 2018   Susannah Taylor
Health
The Postnatal Diaries 2: The realist's guide to breastfeeding after baby No.3
22 July 2018   Susannah Taylor
Explore More

 